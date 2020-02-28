Howard schools graduation rate sees slight increase in Class of 2019

Nearly 93% of all eligible seniors graduated from the Howard County Public School System in June.
Howard schools’ yearly graduation rate grew slightly from 91.9% in 2018 to 92.8% in 2019, according to statewide graduation figures released Tuesday by the Maryland State Department of Education.
Statewide, 86.9% of students graduated last year, dipping from 87.1% the previous year.
Most Howard schools’ rates remained steady or increased slightly, with Long Reach High School having the biggest jump from 84.85% in 2018 to 86.87% in 2019. A few schools saw small declines, including River Hill, which went from at or greater than 95% in 2018 to 94.81% in 2019. Hammond, Mount Hebron and Oakland Mills also marked slight decreases.
Howard schools’ dropout rate was 4.53% for the Class of 2019, a slight improvement from 4.76% in 2018.
“The true measure of our success is bridging the gap for those who are falling behind,” Howard schools Superintendent Michael Martirano said. “The reality is that we cannot achieve significant change in the graduation rate overnight, and as a system we continue to strengthen our efforts around the factors that affect student success: attendance, access, achievement and acceptance.”
The graduation rate for Hispanic/Latinx students in Howard County increased more than two percentage points, from 76.9% in 2018 to 79.3% in 2019.
Among students receiving special services, the Limited English Proficiency and special education groups showed the greatest improvement, both increasing by more than three percentage points over the prior year; LEP increased from 43.4% to 47.2% and special education increased from 67.4% to 70.4%.
Howard County graduation breakdown by school
- Atholton: ~95% in 2018; ~95% in 2019
- Centennial: ~95% in 2018; ~95% in 2019
- Glenelg: 93.93% in 2018; ~95% in 2019
- Hammond: 91.29% in 2018; 90.73% in 2019
- Homewood Center: 36.36% in 2018; 37.5% in 2019
- Howard: ~95% in 2018; ~95% in 2019
- Long Reach: 84.85% in 2018; 86.87% in 2019
- Marriotts Ridge: ~95% in 2018; ~95% in 2019
- Mount Hebron: 94.6% in 2018; 94.67% in 2019
- Oakland Mills: 85.11% in 2018; 84.88% in 2019
- Reservoir: 93.24% in 2018; ~95% in 2019
- River Hill: ~95% in 2018; 94.81% in 2019
- Wilde Lake: 83.55% in 2018; 84.74% in 2019
*The data represents students who graduated within four years of entering high school
The Carroll County school system maintained its 95% or higher graduation rate, although the state will not release exact data if more than 95% of students are graduating because of privacy rules.
Harford schools saw an increase in its graduation rate, going from 89.2% to 90.2% in 2019.
Anne Arundel County schools saw about a 1 percentage point decline in its graduation rate from 2018 to 88.3%. In Baltimore City, the graduation rate fell 1.85 percentage points to 70.3% and, in Baltimore County, it declined 1.5 percentage points to 87.6%.
Baltimore Sun reporter Liz Bowie contributed to this article.