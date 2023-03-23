Howard County Public School System announces graduation dates for Class of 2023

Howard County Public Schools announced graduation ceremony dates for the Class of 2023 on Tuesday, ushering in a wave of calendar invitations and travel bookings for family and friends.
All ceremonies are scheduled to take place at Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, with the exception of Cedar Lane School, which will hold its event on the school’s grounds. Graduations will be streamed online and will also be rebroadcast on the school system’s Howard County cable channel (Comcast 95, Verizon 42).
“Graduation is our favorite time of the year,” Superintendent Michael Martirano said. “I look forward to celebrating with all of our graduates as they proudly walk across the stage at Merriweather.”
Officials hope the county maintains its strong graduation rate this year. Howard’s Class of 2022 had a 94.6% graduation rate, the third highest in the state. It was the school system’s highest rate since 2011.
This year’s graduation schedule is:
Howard County Times: Top stories
Wednesday, May 24
- 11 a.m. – Centennial High School
- 3 p.m. – Wilde Lake High School
- 7 p.m. – Mount Hebron High School
Thursday, May 25
- 10 a.m. – Cedar Lane School (at Cedar Lane)
Tuesday, May 30
- 11 a.m. – Long Reach High School
- 3 p.m. – Glenelg High School
- 7 p.m. – Howard High School
Wednesday, May 31
- 11 a.m. – Oakland Mills High School
- 3 p.m. – River Hill High School
- 7 p.m. – Reservoir High School
Thursday, June 1
- 11 a.m. – Atholton High School
- 3 p.m. – Hammond High School
- 7 p.m. – Marriotts Ridge High School
The last day of school for seniors will be May 23.
To view more information about 2023 HCPSS high school graduations, visit: https://www.hcpss.org/commencements/.