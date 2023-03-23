Howard County Public School System announces graduation dates for Class of 2023

Howard County Public Schools announced graduation ceremony dates for the Class of 2023 on Tuesday, ushering in a wave of calendar invitations and travel bookings for family and friends.

All ceremonies are scheduled to take place at Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, with the exception of Cedar Lane School, which will hold its event on the school’s grounds. Graduations will be streamed online and will also be rebroadcast on the school system’s Howard County cable channel (Comcast 95, Verizon 42).

Advertisement

Classmates arrive at their seats during the commencement ceremony for Hammond High School's Class of 2022 at Merriweather Post Pavilion on Friday, May 27, 2022. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

“Graduation is our favorite time of the year,” Superintendent Michael Martirano said. “I look forward to celebrating with all of our graduates as they proudly walk across the stage at Merriweather.”

Officials hope the county maintains its strong graduation rate this year. Howard’s Class of 2022 had a 94.6% graduation rate, the third highest in the state. It was the school system’s highest rate since 2011.

Advertisement

This year’s graduation schedule is:

Howard County Times: Top stories Weekdays Daily highlights from Howard County's number one source for local news. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

Wednesday, May 24

11 a.m. – Centennial High School

3 p.m. – Wilde Lake High School

7 p.m. – Mount Hebron High School

Thursday, May 25

10 a.m. – Cedar Lane School (at Cedar Lane)

Tuesday, May 30

11 a.m. – Long Reach High School

3 p.m. – Glenelg High School

7 p.m. – Howard High School

Wednesday, May 31

11 a.m. – Oakland Mills High School

3 p.m. – River Hill High School

7 p.m. – Reservoir High School

Thursday, June 1

11 a.m. – Atholton High School

3 p.m. – Hammond High School

7 p.m. – Marriotts Ridge High School

The last day of school for seniors will be May 23.

To view more information about 2023 HCPSS high school graduations, visit: https://www.hcpss.org/commencements/.