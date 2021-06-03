Howard Class of 2021 graduation | PHOTOS

xml:space="preserve">
Katie De Leon, left, and Katherine Taveras perform a musical selection with other seniors in sign language class during the graduation ceremony for Howard High School's Class of 2021 at Merriweather Post Pavilion on Wednesday, June 2, 2021.
(Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

By
Jun 02, 2021
Pictures from the graduation ceremony for Howard High School's Class of 2021 at Merriweather Post Pavilion on Wednesday, June 2, 2021.
(Brian Krista)
Carson Robinson, left, and Kristina Zahn pose for a fellow classmate's photo before the graduation ceremony for Howard High School's Class of 2021 at Merriweather Post Pavilion on Wednesday, June 2, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Members of Howard's Class of 2021 greet each other before the start of the graduation ceremony at Merriweather Post Pavilion on Wednesday, June 2, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Twin siblings Timothy, right, and Paul Kim pose for family pictures being taken by their parents Henry and Gloria Kim before the graduation ceremony for Howard High School's Class of 2021 at Merriweather Post Pavilion on Wednesday, June 2, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Adam Asifo gives a welcome address during the graduation ceremony for Howard High School's Class of 2021 at Merriweather Post Pavilion on Wednesday, June 2, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Claire Sullivan gives a student address during the graduation ceremony for Howard High School's Class of 2021 at Merriweather Post Pavilion on Wednesday, June 2, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
A senior smiles to a familiar face in the crowd as she makes her entrance for the processional during the graduation ceremony for Howard High School's Class of 2021 at Merriweather Post Pavilion on Wednesday, June 2, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Principal Nicholas Novak makes light of virtual learning as he imitates a zoom call in his speech during the graduation ceremony for Howard High School's Class of 2021 at Merriweather Post Pavilion on Wednesday, June 2, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Carla Lugo crosses the stage after accepting her diploma during the graduation ceremony for Howard High School's Class of 2021 at Merriweather Post Pavilion on Wednesday, June 2, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Senior Victor Martin poses for family photos with his mother Judy and sister Abigail, right, before the graduation ceremony for Howard High School's Class of 2021 at Merriweather Post Pavilion on Wednesday, June 2, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
A group of seniors pose for a picture before the graduation ceremony for Howard High School's Class of 2021 at Merriweather Post Pavilion on Wednesday, June 2, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Chimauchem Anuonyemere reflects on his time as a student during the graduation ceremony for Howard High School's Class of 2021 at Merriweather Post Pavilion on Wednesday, June 2, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Imaan Rizwan embraces a fellow classmate as they meet prior to the graduation ceremony for Howard High School's Class of 2021 at Merriweather Post Pavilion on Wednesday, June 2, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Madison Alston signs the national anthem as the JROTC Color Guard present the colors during the graduation ceremony for Howard High School's Class of 2021 at Merriweather Post Pavilion on Wednesday, June 2, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
A group of seniors pose for a picture before the graduation ceremony for Howard High School's Class of 2021 at Merriweather Post Pavilion on Wednesday, June 2, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Katie De Leon, left, and Katherine Taveras perform a musical selection with other seniors in sign language class during the graduation ceremony for Howard High School's Class of 2021 at Merriweather Post Pavilion on Wednesday, June 2, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
