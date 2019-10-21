A three-vehicle crash in Howard County early Monday morning has left one driver dead and two other drivers hospitalized, Maryland State Police said.
Troopers received a call around 2:30 a.m. Monday, reporting a vehicle was traveling the wrong way on eastbound Interstate 70 near Route 40. Within minutes, a second call was received reporting a crash, police said.
The callers said the vehicle “was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 70,” police said.
The unidentified male driver of a 2003 Jaguar was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. Police said he was the sole occupant of the vehicle that had been traveling in the wrong direction. State police are withholding the driver’s identification until his next of kin is notified.
Three vehicles were involved in the crash. In the preliminary investigation, it was found the Jaguar struck a truck tractor and then the Jaguar had a second collision involving a second truck tractor.
Ali Bashir, 31, of Columbus, Ohio, was driving a 2019 International truck tractor, the first truck the Jaguar hit. Bashir was the sole occupant in his vehicle.
Edward Baumgardner, 69, of Thurmont, was driving a 2017 Mack truck tractor and was the sole occupant.
Both Bashir and Baumgardner were transported to Howard County General Hospital.
A state police investigation is ongoing, and the crash team will conduct a detailed crash reconstruction report.
All eastbound lanes of I-70 were reopened as of about 8:30 a.m.