A Howard County state senator and two delegates have filed four bills ahead of the 2020 General Assembly session addressing school redistricting in the county and requiring homebuyers be made aware of redistricting.
The bills were introduced Monday morning by members of the Howard County delegation from District 12. The bills will be sponsored individually by state Sen. Clarence Lam, Del. Eric Ebersole and Del. Terri Hill, all Democrats. Lam, who’s sponsoring two bills, released joint news releases Monday morning, one with Ebersole and the other with Hill.
Schools Superintendent Michael Martirano presented a comprehensive redistricting proposal in August that suggested to move nearly 7,400 students to new schools. In his proposal, Martirano’s “three guiding tenets” were to combat school overcrowding, address inequities in the distribution of students affected by poverty and establish a road map for high school 13 in Jessup.
The school board will vote on a final plan Nov. 21, going into effect for the 2020-2021 academic year. After hearing from several hundred community members, students and parents over the past two months, the school board held its first redistricting work session Thursday, where members voted to not move rising juniors for next September.
One of Lam’s bills would require a disclaimer be added into the Howard County addendum at the time of closing for any property purchase. Part of the disclaimer would read:
“By signing this addendum, the Buyer acknowledges that the Howard County Public School System (HCPSS) schools designated for this property are subject to change at any time. The Buyer has no assurance that the current HCPSS school assignments for this property (commonly known as the school district) will remain in effect for any period of time,” according to a Monday news release.
“It has become clear from a lot of the [public redistricting] hearings at the Board of Education that there’s a misconception that when a homeowner buys a home, that school [their neighborhood is assigned to] is permanent, and that is not the case,” Lam said in an interview.
Homebuyers “should take into account that the school assignment could change at any time based on a school board decision,” Lam said.
Ebersole’s bill ties into Lam’s homeowner bill as it looks to prohibit advertising a specific school with any real estate or new residential construction in the county.
Not advertising schools “is sort of a policy or agreement by Realtors right now but all don’t adhere to it,” Ebersole said in an interview.
The bill is aimed at no longer misleading residents that they are guaranteed to have their children attend the same schools from when they purchased their home to the time their children attend elementary, middle and high school, Ebersole said.
“It feels to me if [a Realtor] is advertising a school at the same time [homebuyers] are looking to buy a house, that makes it seem like it’s permanent,” he added.
“People have thought they were locked into” their homes, so when redistricting occurs they are “shocked,” Ebersole said.
Lam’s other bill is aimed at reducing crowding in schools by requiring the county school board to initiate a redistricting process when a school’s capacity falls out of the board’s policy of having a target utilization of 90% to 110%. If the school board does not want to redistrict at that time, they must provide the delegation with a plan on how to address school capacity, according to Lam’s bill.
“I represent part of Howard County where students are going to Howard High School that is almost 140% over capacity and you look at Glenelg High School is at 82% capacity,” Lam said. “I think it’s unacceptable that Howard High School is so overcrowded when there are empty seats elsewhere.”
Lam hopes the bill will avoid school capacity imbalance in the future and that the school board will address overcrowded schools “in a timely fashion.”
Hill filed a bill to efficiently track the progress of “addressing academic achievement gaps based on socioeconomic and limited English proficiency disparities” in the county, according to a Monday news release.
The bill will look at the rates of children who participate in the school system’s free and reduced-price meals program, known as FARMS, a measure that was “highlighted as a priority” in Martirano’s proposal, according to the release.
If passed, Hill’s legislation would require the school board to submit an annual report of the students who are “limited English proficient” or are enrolled in FARMs. Every two years, the school board would have to report to the delegation on what work was done in that time frame to reduce the academic disparities between those two student populations.
The school board will report back both negative and positive results, Hill said in an interview.
Additionally, the school board would need to include plans on how they will continue to reduce the disparities for the next two years.
The FARMs rate and students who take English as a Second Language “are a reason, if not the major influencers that are affecting our performance gaps,” Hill said.
The county, as a whole, Hill said, needs to come up with ideas to address the performance gaps within the school system.
“It’s a goal for us as a county,” Hill said. “We’re all dedicated to all our kids to have access to a world class education.”
The three and District 12 Del. Jessica Feldmark, also a Democrat, released a joint statement on the ongoing redistricting process last week, ahead of the school board’s first work session.
They commended Martirano on his proposal and encouraged the school board to “balance all three of these key priorities” in their final approved redistricting plan.
The last day to file local bills ahead of the General Assembly session is Friday.
A public hearing for all of Howard County’s local bills will take place at 7 p.m. Nov. 19 at the George Howard Building in Ellicott City.