Howard County Public Schools cancels sports, other extracurriculars until Jan. 15 amid COVID surge

With COVID-19 cases surging in recent weeks at Howard County Public Schools, in-person extracurricular activities and sports will be canceled through January, officials announced Wednesday.
Before- and after-school care will continue, but athletic practices and games, theater rehearsals, musical performances and field trips will all be dashed until Jan. 15, with a reevaluation planned for Jan. 7, according to a news release from the school system.
“Several months ago as we were planning for this school year, I was very clear: Not only do we want to start the 2021-2022 school year with fully in-person education for the majority of our students, we want to keep it that way for the entire year,” wrote Superintendent Michael J. Martirano in the release. “This decision has been made with that singular priority in mind.”
As of Wednesday morning, more than 3,700 students in the 57,000-student system were in quarantine, alongside 146 staff members, according to the system’s dashboard. Some 300 new COVID-19 cases were reported this week. That’s compared to the week before the Thanksgiving break, 75 new cases were reported, according to Wednesday’s news release.
“The escalation in positive cases has put a strain on school health staff to accurately identify and complete close contact communications in an efficient manner,” Martirano wrote.
More than 30 schools in the county made the state’s list of school outbreaks, updated Wednesday morning. Hammond High School in Columbia was faring the worst, with 60 cases associated with an outbreak, which the state defines as at least two cases connected to each other within the building in 14 days, wherein the infected people live in different households.
As a result of the outbreaks, the system is planning to offer COVID-19 screenings at schools, with the help of the Howard County Health Department and a testing provider, according to the release. At least one area school system, Baltimore City, already conducts surveillance testing for all students on a rotating basis.
Howard County Public Schools requires students and staff to wear masks whenever possible in the building, and requires that employees be fully vaccinated or submit to regular testing.
Latest Howard County
This story will be updated.