Howard County ninth graders sought to join pilot program for full-time virtual school

More than 70 students have applied for spots in Howard County’s pilot program for full-time virtual public school for ninth graders.

The Howard County Public School System is accepting applications for up to 90 spots in a no-cost, full-time virtual program option called Innovative Pathways for students entering or repeating ninth grade this school year, which begins Aug. 28.

During the 2022-2023 school year, the total number of ninth-graders enrolled in the school system was 5,084, according to communications director Brian Bassett.

An online interest form opened in May and applications will be accepted until Aug. 1. Students who fill out the form after that date may participate only if space is available, due to limited staffing, the form states.

The program can accommodate between 50 and 90 students with eight full-time staff members, including one special education teacher. If deemed successful, it may be expanded to other grades, said Bob Cole, the school system’s digital education coordinator.

In the program, enrolled students will receive live, real-time (synchronous) instruction from county public school Innovative Pathways teachers. Classes will meet four days per week via Google Meet. Students also may work on assignments outside of virtual class time and have individual conferences with a teacher one day per week.

Students enrolled in the full-time virtual program will continue to be enrolled in their assigned home school and have access to the same programs, services and extracurricular activities at those schools as those who attend in person.

Innovative Pathways administrator Kenny Porritt said some students may attend all classes online while others may choose to attend some online and others in person.

“We’ll be looking at it individually to kind of prioritize [their] schedule and make sure it works for the individual student,” POrritt said. “So, not every student’s schedule may look similar.”

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, schools across the country experienced an increase in demand for online learning options. In 2020, 20% of school districts reported having already adopted – or were planning to adopt – virtual schooling after the pandemic, according to the National Center of Education Statistics.

A Maryland State Department of Education report revealed that more than 12,000 students were enrolled in virtual learning as of June 2022.

“There is an increasing need or demand for students that needed the majority of their instruction to be virtual,” Cole said.

