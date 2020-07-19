xml:space="preserve">
Howard County Police investigating fatal dirt bike crash Saturday night in Dayton

By
Baltimore Sun Media
Jul 19, 2020 12:15 PM

Howard County Police are investigating the cause of a fatal single-vehicle collision involving a dirt bike on Saturday night in Dayton.

At approximately 7:20 p.m., a Yamaha 125L dirt bike was traveling in the 5400 block of Green Bridge Road, a paved access road for Pig Tail Recreation Area, police said. Police said the dirt bike left the travel portion of the roadway for an unknown reason and hit a tree.

The driver, Cody Carroll Porter, 21, of Sykesville was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

