Car crashes into tree in Howard County killing passenger; driver seriously injured

One person was killed and another seriously injured when a Honda Accord struck a tree early Sunday morning, Howard County police said.
The wreck occurred around 2:23 a.m. in the area of Vollmerhausen Road near Vollmerhausen Drive, authorities said. It’s unclear why the driver left the roadway.
The passenger, who police identified as 25-year-old Mawuena Lassey of Columbia, died at the scene. The driver, who police have not identified, was taken to Shock Trauma with serious injuries.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.