Howard Community College to offer special Saturday hours

Howard Community College is offering students special Saturday hours on Aug. 17 and 24 to help them get ready for fall semester.
To aid students who need to apply and register, offices for admissions, advising, registration, financial aid, cashier and public safety, along with the bookstore, will be open both days from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The test center will be open from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
For students interested in hospitality or culinary studies, a meet and greet with The Center for Hospitality and Culinary Studies faculty, staff, and students will take place on Aug. 17 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Current students, faculty and staff will provide information and guide tours of the college’s new culinary kitchen facilities, opening this fall.
All services are located in the Rouse Company Foundation Student Services Hall. Fall credit classes begin Aug. 24.