Jose Lovos doesn’t find the Howard County Detention Center, which houses detainees for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, “attractive.”
Originally from El Salvador, Lovos has lived in Howard County for 12 years. The Elkridge resident enjoys living in the county because of the schools for his children.
Speaking out about ICE on Wednesday night, Lovos said “the family is the base of society, and if they [ICE agents] stop me or my wife, they are breaking my family and that is breaking our society.”
The Howard County Coalition for Immigrant Justice called on county officials to end its contract with ICE on Wednesday evening, ahead of the Howard County Human Rights Commission meeting. The coalition met outside the meeting, located on Patuxent Woods Drive in Columbia.
Laurie Liskon, a co-facilitator of Howard County Indivisible’s immigration arm and coalition member, called on Howard County Executive Calvin Ball and the County Council “to provide support for our foreign born neighbors” outside the commission meeting.
“We believe Howard County should not be collaborating with ICE,” Liskon said.
Federal immigration inmates are held at the Howard County Detention Center in Jessup. The center does not hold women or children ICE detainees.
Howard officials have said the detention center holds undocumented immigrants convicted of crimes, validated gang members, those charged with jailable offenses and deported felons who have illegally made their way back to the United States.
Under the discretion of former County Executive Charles Ecker, the initial agreement was signed in 1995 with the U.S. Immigration and Naturalization Service.
The contract was transferred to ICE, when, as a result of the Sept. 11 attacks, federal immigration migrated to the Department of Homeland Security.
Howard’s contract has generated more than $14 million in revenue between mid-2013 and 2019, according to provided figures. ICE is charged $110 each day per detainee by the county.
Coalition members attended the commission’s meeting, speaking during public comment.
The coalition includes the Columbia Jewish Congregation, Howard County Indivisible Immigration Action Team, Our Revolution Howard County, ACLU-Maryland, CASA in Action, Friends Committee on Immigration and Refugees, Indian Cultural Association of Howard County, Friends of Latin America, Jews United for Justice, Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Columbia, Friends Committee on Immigration and Refugees, Asian Americans Advancing Justice, and the Chinese-American Network for Diversity and Opportunity.
Bob Ford, chair of the 14-member human rights commission, briefly addressed the public testimonies, urging the coalition to speak to their elected officials.
“We hope we can do something to help you,” Ford said.
Leslie Salgado, a member of Friends of Latin America and on the human rights commission, spoke as an individual ahead of the meeting and stood outside with her fellow coalition members.
Salgado, originally from Educator, has lived in Columbia since 1971.
Throughout the years, “Columbia in Howard County has been ahead of the curve of human rights so now it seems to be that we are behind,” Salgado said.
Molly Amster, director of Jews United for Justice Baltimore branch, said that “Howard County collaborating with ICE violates human rights and therefore the county should end all collaboration, including the agreement [contract].”
Ball has previously said in a statement that the county “does not assist ICE in the enforcement of federal immigration laws. Howard County police officers do not ask residents about their immigration status, nor do they contact ICE if they learn of violations of federal immigration laws.”
Detention centers in Frederick and Worcester counties are the only two in the state that hold ICE detainees. Anne Arundel County ended its ICE contract in January.