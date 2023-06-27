Howard County Council member proposes 2 bills to manage recreational cannabis sales after July 1

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The legalization of recreational cannabis will take effect statewide on July 1, and Howard County officials are discussing two proposed pieces of legislation that would manage sales in the county.

Howard County Council member Opel Jones proposed the legislation at a June 20 council meeting. The first, a resolution, proposes the establishment of a cannabis work group to examine short-term issues, and the second, a bill, proposes establishing a cannabis advisory panel, to help with longer-term issues of cannabis legalization.

Advertisement

Jones said his office is also working on zoning regulations for dispensaries in the county. The zoning would specify the distance a dispensary could be located from nearby apartments, condominiums, town homes, single-family homes, schools, day care centers, and other operating dispensaries.

According to the Maryland Cannabis Commission, there are six medical marijuana dispensaries in Howard County — three in Ellicott City, one in Laurel, one in Columbia, and one in Jessup. All of the Howard dispensaries have said that they intend to convert their licenses in order to offer recreational cannabis.

Advertisement

Howard County Council member Liz Walsh advised Jones at a work session Monday that he needs to make clear to residents that recreational cannabis will become legal in Howard, regardless of the resolution and bill he has proposed.

Walsh said that she has heard from residents concerned that the county will ban the use of recreational marijuana, because of the legislation he has proposed. Jones said he was surprised by the news, and that his office has not received such feedback.

“Cannabis, it’s here next week, legalized that is,” Jones said, when explaining his proposed legislation to the County Council. “It will be legal here in Maryland on July 1st. It’s going to be a bunch of buzz around dispensaries, and other wonderful opportunities for small business owners to take advantage of this budding market.”

As of July 1, Maryland residents age 21 and older can legally use, possess and consume up to 1.5 ounces of cannabis flower, 12 grams of concentrated cannabis, or a total amount of cannabis products that does not exceed 750 mg of THC in Maryland. This amount is known as the “personal use amount.”

[ Maryland lawmakers draft bills to regulate sale, tax recreational-use cannabis ]

Howard County Times: Top stories Weekdays Daily highlights from Howard County's number one source for local news. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

The proposed advisory panel would consist of a minimum of 12 members and a maximum of 20 and would study the implementation of adult-use cannabis in the county over the long term. This means that on or before July 1 of each year, the advisory panel would submit a report to the County Council and county executive on its activities during the year, the bill states.

Advertisement

Members of the panel would include the county’s chief of police, the state’s attorney, executive director of economic development, director of planning and zoning, and the county health officer. Any one of these officials can appoint a designee to take their place. At least three appointed members would have experience in one or more of the following areas: cannabis law, science and policy, public health, agriculture, local business, finance and addiction treatment.

The advisory panel would also include two members who have state licenses to operate a cannabis dispensary, processing facility, growing facility, or on-site consumption facility in the county. At least one member who represents an organization that advocates on behalf of patients who use medical cannabis will be part of the panel, along with one individual who represents an organization that advocates on behalf of consumers who use adult-use cannabis.

The work group proposed by Jones would examine changes in the state law on cannabis, recommend changes to the county’s zoning laws governing marijuana businesses, such as dispensaries, processors, and growers, and recommend to the council stipulations for on-site consumption of marijuana. The group would also propose uses for expected revenue from cannabis taxes collected by the state and allocated to the county.

The work group would include a representative from each of the following county agencies: law enforcement, fire and rescue, the Howard County State’s Attorney’s Office, the county’s Department of Finance, the Economic Development Authority, the Department of Planning and Zoning, the Office of Law, the Agricultural Preservation Board, the Department of Health, and one member from each of the County Council’s five districts, the proposed bill states. The chairperson of the group would be appointed by Howard County Executive Calvin Ball.

The first meeting of the work group would be Aug. 1 and the group would meet at least once every two weeks. A final report from the group will be presented to the County Council on or before Feb. 12. The group would end its work on March 11.

“My hope is that there is a lot of good we can do, and that a work group will be able to help us with that,” Jones said.