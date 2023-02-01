Christina Delmont-Small steps down from Howard County school board; county executive will select replacement

Christina Delmont-Small during the Howard County Board of Education's Administration Oath of Office ceremony on Dec. 5, 2022. (Nate Pesce/for Baltimore Sun Media)

Christina Delmont-Small has resigned as District 1 representative on the Howard County Board of Education, the Howard County Public School System said in a Wednesday news release.

“I am grateful for the time I have been able to serve the interests of our students, educators and families,” Delmont-Small said in the news release. “After dedicating many years to the stakeholders of the Howard County Public School System, and in close consultation with my family, I decided it was impossible to properly balance the many requirements of a board member while being able to commit my time and energy to my new job.”

The release did not specify her new job and Delmont-Small did not immediately return requests for comment. Delmont-Small said in a Facebook post the job would enable her to “impact education at the national level.”

County Executive Calvin Ball said anyone from District 1, which includes parts of Ellicott City and Elkridge, interested in filling the rest of her term, which expires in December 2024, should submit a resume to applybc@howardcountymd.gov before 11:59 p.m., Feb. 10. Ball plans to submit his selection by March 2 for approval by County Council.

“I will immediately begin the process of reviewing potential candidates who share the goal of ensuring our children are career and college-ready and supporting educators in fostering the best teaching and learning environment for all,” Ball wrote in an email Wednesday morning.

The announcement comes at a pivotal time for the Howard school board, which is poised to approve its fiscal 2024 operating budget request on Feb. 16 and vote Feb. 23 on whether to shift the district’s start times back for the 2023-2024 school year.

“Mrs. Delmont-Small has served with me through my entire tenure as superintendent,” Superintendent Michael J. Martirano said in the release. “I will forever be appreciative of the passion and energy she dedicated to her role as board member for so many years. Mrs. Delmont-Small was always prepared, insightful and constantly seeking improvement for all aspects of the school system.”

Delmont-Small was first elected to the board in 2016 and re-elected to a second term in 2020. Prior to serving, she sat on the executive boards of Howard County PTAs and held various leadership roles with the PTA Council of Howard County.

“I’m very proud of the work we’ve done over the past [six] years, which has included increasing transparency and accountability of the BOE and HCPSS, advocating for parents to have control regarding their children’s education, protecting student data privacy, realistic budgeting, improving special education, focusing on much needed capacity and deferred maintenance, and much more,” Delmont-Small said in a Facebook post.

This story may be updated.