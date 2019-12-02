The Howard County Council on Monday evening will vote on legislation requiring a 5-cent fee on disposable plastic bags.
The vote comes a month after County Council Chairwoman Christina Mercer Rigby and Councilman Opel Jones introduced the bill at the Nov. 4 legislative session meeting.
According to the bill, the revenue from the bag tax would be used to establish a program that will provide reusable bags to vulnerable individuals in the county; make grants to entities engaged in water quality and water pollution education; support environmental education programs including stream cleanups and anti-littering education; and create activities to educate the public about the benefits and methods of reducing the use of disposable plastics.
During the 2019 Maryland General Assembly session, the Howard County delegation advanced a bill sponsored by Del. Terri Hill to permit the County Council and the county executive to impose a fee, up to 5 cents, on plastic bags. The County Council has spent the fall discussing the bill, ultimately leading to Monday’s vote.
If it passes, the bill will be enacted July 1 and will be effective 61 days after that.