Atholton High special education teacher arrested in Baltimore County on charges of child pornography possession, distribution

A special education teacher at Atholton High School in Columbia was arrested Wednesday by Baltimore County police on charges of possession and distribution of child pornography. He has been placed on administrative leave from the school, according to Howard County Public School System Superintendent Michael Martirano.

A bond hearing for Lawrence Costella, 32, of Reisterstown, is scheduled for Thursday afternoon in Towson, according to the case file. No attorney was listed for him. Costella just began his second year working at Atholton and in Howard County, according to an email sent to the school community by Principal Robert Motley.

“Please be assured that prior to being hired by the Howard County Public School System, (Costella) underwent a criminal background check and fingerprinting, as is the process for any new hire,” Motley wrote.

Both Motley and Martirano, in separate emails to the HCPSS community, said Costella was placed on administrative leave immediately following the announcement of charges and is not permitted on school property pending the outcome of the investigation and criminal case.

“Our parents entrust us to keep our children safe, and that responsibility is our top priority,” Martirano wrote. “Though it’s important to allow the legal process to play out, I am extremely disturbed as a result of learning of these charges.”

Baltimore County police declined to answer questions about the arrest Thursday morning, saying that “more information regarding this case will be released later today.”

Martirano stated that every HCPSS school has counselors available to talk to students and that student services teams are prepared to support students and families as needed. The HCPSS website also contains tips for talking with students about sexual abuse and traumatic events.

“We all must empower children to speak up when something seems unsafe or doesn’t feel right,” Martirano said.

Anyone with more information about the case can reach Baltimore County police at 410-887-2222.

