Johns Hopkins Medicine to vaccinate 500 additional Howard County school system staff against COVID-19

“When vaccines are being diverted to private-sector providers without an overarching strategy on prioritization or a clear picture of supply or distribution within our county, it becomes confusing for residents,” Howard County Executive Calvin Ball said Monday. “In Howard County, we created an operational infrastructure to support an increase and level number of doses. However, now that vaccine is going to private providers, less vaccine is coming directly to our [health department], creating confusion among our residents at a time when expectations related to vaccine supply are increasing.”