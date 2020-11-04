Delmont-Small, Watts, Mosley and Lu poised to win Howard County school board seats; other races too close to call

Four Howard County Board of Education candidates have overwhelming leads Wednesday after the Howard County Board of Elections finished reporting results from in-person voters on Election Day.
District 1 incumbent Christina Delmont-Small, District 2 candidate Antonia Barkley Watts, District 3 candidate Jolene Mosley and District 5 candidate Yun Lu are all in a position to win their respective districts as the majority of votes have been counted in Howard County.
As of 2 p.m. Wednesday, Delmont-Small and Lu are both winning by about 30 percentage points in their respective districts, while Watts and Mosley are leading by 43 and 54 points, respectively.
The race in District 4, however, is too close to determine a winner. Incumbent Jen Mallo currently leads Sezin Palmer by 4.3 points, or 1,086 votes.
In the countywide Howard County Circuit Court judge race, Quincy Coleman currently leads incumbent John Kuchno by a few points, but that race is also too early to call.
The results, as of 2 p.m. Wednesday, include all in-person Election Day voters, all in-person early voters and the majority of vote-by-mail ballots.
As of Monday, the county’s elections office had received about 91,000 of the nearly 108,000 mail ballots that were requested by Howard County voters. By Wednesday afternoon, at least 63,000 of those 91,000 mail ballots were included in the county’s early results.
Therefore, at least 28,000 mail ballots still need to be counted, with the possibility of thousands of mail ballots, potentially as high as 15,000, that could arrive and be counted between Wednesday and Nov. 13. The deadline for a mail ballot, as long as it is postmarked by Nov. 3, to be received and counted by the county’s elections office is Nov. 13.
