xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Delmont-Small, Watts, Mosley and Lu poised to win Howard County school board seats; other races too close to call

By
Baltimore Sun Media
Nov 04, 2020 3:05 PM

Four Howard County Board of Education candidates have overwhelming leads Wednesday after the Howard County Board of Elections finished reporting results from in-person voters on Election Day.

District 1 incumbent Christina Delmont-Small, District 2 candidate Antonia Barkley Watts, District 3 candidate Jolene Mosley and District 5 candidate Yun Lu are all in a position to win their respective districts as the majority of votes have been counted in Howard County.

As of 2 p.m. Wednesday, Delmont-Small and Lu are both winning by about 30 percentage points in their respective districts, while Watts and Mosley are leading by 43 and 54 points, respectively.

Results from the 2020 election »

The race in District 4, however, is too close to determine a winner. Incumbent Jen Mallo currently leads Sezin Palmer by 4.3 points, or 1,086 votes.
In the countywide Howard County Circuit Court judge race, Quincy Coleman currently leads incumbent John Kuchno by a few points, but that race is also too early to call.

The results, as of 2 p.m. Wednesday, include all in-person Election Day voters, all in-person early voters and the majority of vote-by-mail ballots.

As of Monday, the county’s elections office had received about 91,000 of the nearly 108,000 mail ballots that were requested by Howard County voters. By Wednesday afternoon, at least 63,000 of those 91,000 mail ballots were included in the county’s early results.

Therefore, at least 28,000 mail ballots still need to be counted, with the possibility of thousands of mail ballots, potentially as high as 15,000, that could arrive and be counted between Wednesday and Nov. 13. The deadline for a mail ballot, as long as it is postmarked by Nov. 3, to be received and counted by the county’s elections office is Nov. 13.

Latest Howard County

This story will be updated.

Howard County races to watch

Howard County Board of Education District 1
Candidate
votes
Christina Delmont-Small (Nonpartisan)
Incumbent
16,157
65.2%
Matthew Molyett (Nonpartisan)
8,619
34.8%
100% of vote
Howard County Board of Education District 2
Candidate
votes
Antonia Watts (Nonpartisan)
16,825
71.7%
Larry Pretlow, II (Nonpartisan)
6,634
28.3%
100% of vote
Howard County Board of Education District 3
Candidate
votes
Jolene Mosley (Nonpartisan)
16,726
77.7%
Tom Heffner (Nonpartisan)
4,810
22.3%
100% of vote
Howard County Board of Education District 4
Candidate
votes
Jen Mallo (Nonpartisan)
Incumbent
13,105
52.2%
Sezin Palmer (Nonpartisan)
12,019
47.8%
100% of vote
Howard County Board of Education District 5
Candidate
votes
Yun Lu (Nonpartisan)
18,424
65.1%
Cindy Vaillancourt (Nonpartisan)
9,891
34.9%
100% of vote
Howard County Question A - Council redistricting
Candidate
votes
Yes (Unaffiliated)
91,681
71.2%
No (Unaffiliated)
37,104
28.8%
100% of vote
Howard County Question B - Term limits for boards
Candidate
votes
Yes (Unaffiliated)
115,960
87.6%
No (Unaffiliated)
16,449
12.4%
100% of vote
Howard County Question C - Discrimination protections
Candidate
votes
Yes (Unaffiliated)
105,828
79%
No (Unaffiliated)
28,086
21%
100% of vote
Circuit Court Judge District 5 Howard County
Candidate
votes
Quincy Coleman (Nonpartisan)
118,050
52.1%
John Kuchno (Nonpartisan)
Incumbent
108,550
47.9%
100% of vote

