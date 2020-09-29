Heroes Grove at Howard County General Hospital honors front-line workers amid coronavirus pandemic

A Howard County-based nonprofit organization on Tuesday dedicated 12 Kwanzan cherry trees to create the Blossoms of Hope Heroes Grove at Howard County General Hospital in Columbia.
The Heroes Grove, located near the main entrance of the hospital, is dedicated to the caregivers and staff who are working on the front lines and who have sacrificed so much during the coronavirus pandemic, according to a news release from Blossoms of Hope.
Sponsorships will be available for the Blossoms of Hopes Heroes Grove, and a portion of each sponsorship sold will benefit the hospital’s caregivers, according to the release.
“This is a very exciting opportunity to celebrate the invaluable caregivers at the hospital,” Joe Barbera, Blossoms of Hope’s board chair, said in a statement. “We have worked very closely with the hospital over the past 15 years and this is one more way in which we can work together especially to honor our local heroes. This grove will be here long after the pandemic but will remind us of the bravery of those on the front lines every day to keep our community safe.”
Blossoms of Hope is a nonprofit organization with the mission to enhance the quality of life in the region through beautification projects and support for cancer and other community causes, according to its website.
“Howard County General Hospital is grateful for Blossoms of Hope’s enduring support for our staff and the community as a whole,” Jennifer T. Smith, vice president of development with the Howard Hospital Foundation, said in a statement. “The work of Blossoms of Hope is a prime example of the importance and strength of our human connections. I know our staff, patients and visitors to the hospital campus will enjoy the beautiful grove — a symbol of our staff’s resilience — for many years to come.”