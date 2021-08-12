Heat advisory issued for Howard County; libraries, seniors centers serving as cooling centers

With temperatures and humidity bringing the heat index value to over 105 degrees, a heat safety advisory was issued for Howard County by Dr. Maura Rossman, the county’s health officer, until 8 p.m. Thursday.
In order to prevent heat-related illnesses, the county issued the following precautions:
- Never leave a child or pet unattended in a parked car or other hot environment
- Wear light-colored, lightweight, loosefitting clothing, a hat and sunscreen if outside
- Drink water and caffeine-free liquids
- Stay out of the sun between the hours of 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.
- Take frequent breaks in air-conditioned or shaded environments
- Check on elderly friends, family members and neighbors
Symptoms of heat related illnesses include extreme weakness, muscle cramps, nausea, headache, possible vomiting or fainting and dry red skin. Call 911 if there is a heat emergency.
Howard County residents who need a cool environment can go to one of the county’s 50+ centers or Howard County Library branches during normal hours.
The county’s 50+ centers are:
- Bain 50+ Center: 5470 Ruth Keeton Way, Columbia (8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, and 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursday)
- East Columbia 50+ Center: 6600 Cradlerock Way, Columbia (9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday and Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday)
- Elkridge 50+ Center: 6540 Washington Blvd., Elkridge (8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, and 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturday)
- Ellicott City 50+ Center: 9401 and 9411 Frederick Road, Ellicott City (8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday)
- Glenwood 50+ Center: 2400 Route 97, Cooksville (8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday)
- North Laurel 50+ Center: 9411 Whiskey Bottom Road, Laurel (9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday)
The county’s library branches, with hours of 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, are:
- Central Branch, 10375 Little Patuxent Pkwy., Columbia
- East Columbia Branch, 6600 Cradlerock Way, Columbia
- Miller Branch, 9421 Frederick Road, Ellicott City
- Administrative Branch, 9411 Frederick Road, Ellicott City
- Savage Branch, 9525 Durness Lane, Laurel
- Elkridge Branch, 6540 Washington Blvd., Elkridge
*The Glenwood Branch is currently closed for renovations
Temperatures are expected to drop in the afternoon and evening in Howard County, with a low of 74. There’s a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight and into Friday. The National Weather Service issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for Central Maryland, in which isolated severe thunderstorms, large hail and flash flooding are possible. Friday is expected to be as hot, with a heat index values as high as 105.