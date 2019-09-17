Proposals to ease development’s impact on Ellicott City flooding draw opposition from industry

A moratorium put in place in the wake of the 2018 flood gave the Department of Planning and Zoning time to study past practices and make recommendations for land use regulation in the watershed. The County Council is considering competing measures — one from Walsh and two from Ball, based on recommendations by the DPZ. Walsh’s proposals would increase protections for forests, buffers around wetlands, steep slopes, and all waterways, including man-made streams. It’s this part of the bill that BGE said would hinder its ability to provide coverage.