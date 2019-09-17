Proposals to ease development’s impact on Ellicott City flooding draw opposition from industry

The Baltimore Gas and Electric Company said a lawmaker’s proposal could negatively affect the service it provides to Ellicott City residents.
Howard County Councilwoman Liz Walsh of Ellicott City is proposing an overhaul in the regulation of development in the historic town, which has experienced two catastrophic floods since 2016.
County Executive Calvin Ball in May unveiled a series of projects that could cost as much as $140 million to address the anticipated large storms. And though this plan would drastically reduce the expected future floodwaters, this alone will not address the problems facing the town, experts previously said. The longstanding, inadequate regulation of development combined with the natural topography of the town is to blame for the intense storms, the experts said.
A moratorium put in place in the wake of the 2018 flood gave the Department of Planning and Zoning time to study past practices and make recommendations for land use regulation in the watershed. The County Council is considering competing measures — one from Walsh and two from Ball, based on recommendations by the DPZ. Walsh’s proposals would increase protections for forests, buffers around wetlands, steep slopes, and all waterways, including man-made streams. It’s this part of the bill that BGE said would hinder its ability to provide coverage.
“Trees growing into or near electric power lines often cause hazards and risk the reliability of the electricity system,” BGE official Megan Eaves said Monday night. "Limiting tree removal would hinder BGE’s ability to meet the electric service and reliability standards set in state law.” Maryland law bars localities from enacting legislation that impedes the electric company’s work, Eaves noted. Walsh requested BGE officials come to Friday’s work session to further explain their concerns.
Walsh’s proposal drew dozens of online testimonials and a large number of residents prepared to testify on its behalf, and is supported by the Howard County Bird Club and the Association of Floodplain Managers. The association, which is based in Madison, Wisconsin, said her bill successfully addresses flooding in the town by using a “combination of approaches and techniques to minimize the increase of flood risk to properties and lives.”
But the Democrat faced strong opposition from lobbyists and developers.
"Once again, the building lobby has mobilized in force with its doomsday threats,” Walsh said. But the town has “already lived through doomsday. Twice. We can’t do it again.”
In testimony submitted online, Howard County Chamber of Commerce Director Leonardo McClarty said Walsh’s proposal fails to “balance environmental concerns with business and marketplace realities.” The Democrat’s bill, which would expand the old town’s watershed by relabeling it under a state-recognized watershed zone, “prohibits an inordinate amount of commercial and residential activities thereby impacting land usage and redevelopment in Route 1” in Elkridge and “lessens the value of land because of the increase percentage of land now dedicated to easements,” McClarty wrote.
Local developer Bruce Taylor described Walsh’s bill as “flawed to its core” and said it “overreaches on all fronts” and would make development and improvement in the town “impossible” and “unaffordable.”
Thirty-one percent of land in the watershed was developed with no regulation. Currently, the watershed includes the 100-year standard. The new standards proposed by DPZ and Ball would increase it to 1,000 years.
“That’s why development is part of the solution and not part of the problem,” Taylor said.
But the DPZ-Ball resolution that would increase standards to the 1,000-year level was not without its critics.
Rod Hart, president of the Maryland division of Beazer Homes, said a 79-unit project scheduled to be placed on Montgomery Road, is currently subject to the 100-year standard and cost developers $400,000. Increasing it to the 1,000-year standard would cost an additional $350,000.
“That’s devastating,” Hart said. “I understand that there is little sympathy for builders, but it is important that you know the consequences of government actions when they relate to projects like this," he said, saying, without substantiation, the project will not negatively "impact the safety” of the town.
A second DPZ-Ball proposal would increase the fee that developers pay when land cannot accommodate stormwater management facilities on-site because of engineering constraints. The county would raise the fee from $72,000 per acre-foot of water storage to $175,000, a 143% increase if “no viable options to adequately manage stormwater on-site,” a news release said.
On behalf of the Maryland Builder Association, Angelica Bailey said the increase is “already difficult" for its members to pay. Many residents praised the county for raising the fee, which has not been increased since the mid-1990s.
In the event neither Walsh’s or the Ball-DPZ proposal pass, Walsh has filed legislation to extend the moratorium on approving permits for development, which is set to end next month, an additional three months. Currently, 34 projects are on hold mostly because of the moratorium. At least four projects are on hold because of school overcapacity.
In an email submitted to the County Council, DPZ Director Val Lazdins said another “short term extension of the moratorium ... would have a minimal fiscal impact." Lazdins noted, though, that with “continued extensions, short term turns into long term and this could result in fiscal impacts over time."
The moratorium was established in July 2018 and a second three-month extension would mean development would be halted until January.
The Ball administration did not immediately provide a comment.
The County Council will continue hearing testimony on Walsh’s bill at a later date. On Wednesday, it will hear testimony on a measure that would significantly increase impact fees.