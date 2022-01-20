Howard leaders, residents call for emergency legislation to allow for disbursement of monies from Citizens Election Fund

To be eligible for up to $85,000 in matching county funds from the CEF, council candidates must collect at least $10,000 from at least 125 donations. Funds are only available to candidates in contested races, meaning at least two candidates’ names must appear on the ballot. The rules also state that the determination date for when a race is “contested” is six months prior to the Feb. 22 state filing deadline. In other words, the deadline was Aug. 3, 2021.