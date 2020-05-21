Head of the class: College notes about students from Howard County

Kathryn Craine, of Woodbine, was named the recipient of The Woman of Color Prize during a virtual Class & Charter Day ceremony at Hamilton College, New York.
Mary Sisk, of Fulton, was a second-year service intern in Hamilton College’s Community Outreach and Opportunity Program.
Katherine Chiu, of Ellicott City, received a Public Service Student Leadership award for her service with Madison Community Scholar, UNICEF chapter, and the Alternative Break Program while a student at James Madison University, Virginia.
Severin Sargent-Catterton, of Ellicott City, was one of more than 200 University of Utah undergraduates showcasing their research virtually at the 2020 Undergraduate Research Symposium. Sargent-Catterton gave a presentation titled “Let’s Make It A Thing.”
Sarah Tossman, of Clarksville, graduated from Albright College, Pennsylvania, summa cum laude. She was named a Jacob Albright Scholar and earned the AGON Staff Member Award and the Annadora Shirk Readers Theatre Award for her academic work.
Daniela Yacobucci Lapaitis, of Columbia, showcased her work in a virtual senior capstone exhibition, “Something Bigger,” at McDaniel College.
Elizabeth Cohen, of Clarksville, was one of 15 freshmen selected into the McDaniel College’s Global Fellows program.
Garrett Christianson, of Marriottsville, graduated with a B.S. degree in marketing from The University of Tampa.
Elias Shomali, of Ellicott City, was Inducted into National Jesuit Honor Society at The University of Scranton.
Nina Lewis, of Ellicott City, has graduated with a MAED degree in higher education administrative services from McKendree University, Illinois.
Craig Jones, of Elkridge, earned a B.A. degree in criminal justice from the University of Mount Union, Ohio.
The following residents were named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Slippery Rock University, Pennsylvania: Molly Buettner, of Ellicott City; Tyshae Gibson, of Elkridge; Sofia Harrison, of Columbia; Chloe Sharman, of Woodbine.
The following residents graduated from the University of New Hampshire:
Isabel Judware, of Ellicott City, cum laude, B.S. degree in nutrition: dietetics.
Jonathan Dryja, of Ellicott City, B.S. degree in business administration: marketing.
The following residents were initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi:
Michaella Afful, of Elkridge, University of Maryland, Baltimore campuses;
Jewel Sanders, of Elkridge, University of Maryland, Eastern Shore;
Allison Orlosky, of Clarksville, University of Maryland, College Park;
Qasim Gadiwalla, of Clarksville, University of Maryland, College Park;
Selena Cen, of Clarksville, University of Maryland, College Park;
Aaron Udey, of Columbia, University of Maryland, College Park;
James Townsend, of Ellicott City, University of Maryland, College Park;
Stephanie Lizzo, of Ellicott City, University of Maryland, College Park;
Siri Neerchal, of Ellicott City, University of Maryland, College Park;
Christina Kratzmeier, of Glenelg,, University of Maryland, College Park;
Harriett Coulbourn, of Columbia, University of Maryland Global Campus;
Jennifer Hood, of Columbia, University of Maryland Global Campus;
Brittany Geelhaar, of Cooksville, University of Maryland Global Campus;
Elizabeth Storm, of Elkridge, University of Maryland Global Campus;
Olumide Fayemi, of Elkridge, University of Maryland Global Campus;
Nasser Basir, of Ellicott City, University of Maryland Global Campus;
Shailuza Karki, of Ellicott City, University of Maryland Global Campus;
Kimberly Thornton, of Ellicott City, University of Maryland Global Campus.
Alexis Woodard, of Columbia, graduated from Kutztown University, Pennsylvania.
Benjamin Leavitt, of Woodbine, was recognized for academic achievement by Lebanon Valley College, Pennsylvania.
Ryan Murphy, of West Friendship, graduated with the Master of Science in international relations degree from Troy University, Alabama.
The following residents were named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Susquehanna University, Pennsylvania:
Julianna Capone, of Ellicott City; Caroline Lewis, of Ellicott City; Kelsey Murray, of Woodbine; Danny Selby, of Clarksville; Miranda Solomon, of Woodbine; Devonne Tourre, of Columbia.