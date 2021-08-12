Howard County school system requiring COVID vaccines or regular testing for all employees in the fall

Howard County Public School System Superintendent Michael Martirano announced Thursday that all school employees will be required to provide proof of full vaccination or undergo regular COVID-19 testing for the 2021-22 school year.
Martirano said Howard County Health Officer Dr. Maura Rossman and leaders of the school system’s bargaining units expressed support for the decision, and he said implementation procedures and further guidance will be made available over the coming days.
“I did not make this decision lightly,” Martirano said in a statement. “We know that vaccines and masking are our best tools in confronting this pandemic. As a community, it is our responsibility to keep students safe by taking these precautions, and I feel strongly that this is another important measure to help keep our schools open.”
Martirano also said schools will be open in person five days a week beginning on the first day of school, Aug. 30.
The district will return to a normal instructional program, with the addition of universal masking regardless of vaccination status and other precautions such as increased ventilation, continued hand-washing, use of hand sanitizer and use of plexiglass where appropriate.
The school system’s decision to require proof of vaccination or testing is consistent with the Maryland State Department of Education’s direction that in-person instruction be provided every day throughout the 2021-22 school year, according to a news release.
The school system does not intend to revise its in-person instructional model unless schools are directed to close by the state or the Howard County Health Department, the release states.
“I have not wavered in my conviction that fully in-person instruction is absolutely best for our students academically and for their social and emotional well-being,” Martirano said. “I want to make use of every tool available that will assist in mitigation to allow us to keep schools open. I don’t want to leave anything to chance in keeping children safe.”
Latest Howard County
This story will be updated.