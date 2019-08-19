Howard schools restructures leadership roles, no longer looking for a CFO

Five Howard schools central office staff members are moving into new leadership roles and rearranging job duties, including not needing a chief financial officer.
After Rafiu O. Ighile resigned as CFO of the school system in June, the central office was looking to fill the position. However, now the school system has restructured its division of business and technology.
Jahantab Siddiqui, the chief communication, community and workforce engagement officer, is now the chief administrative officer for the school system.
The school system is looking to hire an executive budget director and a finance coordinator, who will work under Siddiqui.
In his new role, Siddiqui will provide leadership for the school system’s business functions while continuing his duties of leading the communication, community and workforce engagement work. He has been responsible for oversight of the school system’s budget, accounting functions and payroll since June 28.
Anissa Dennis, chief operating officer for the school system, has been named the new chief school management and instructional leadership officer. She will oversee education administration from preschool through 12th grade.
Scott Washington, the director of capital planning and construction, is moving into the role of acting chief operating officer. In his nearly 19-year career with the school system, Washington had been in charge of school facilities, capital planning and operations, risk management, the environment and purchasing.
Karalee Turner-Little, the deputy superintendent, will now oversee the department of information technology.
David Larner, the chief human resources and professional development officer, will now oversee the benefits office.