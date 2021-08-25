Howard County partners with RTA to provide free public transportation to middle and high school students

The RTA has 15 transit routes that travel throughout Howard County, Anne Arundel County, northern Prince George’s County and the city of Laurel. Buses stop at places such as the Greenbelt Metro Station, Howard Community College, The Mall in Columbia and the University of Maryland Laurel Medical Center. Several of the routes will allow more than 10,000 county students to access a stop within a quarter-mile of their school, according to the school system.