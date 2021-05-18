Howard County school system removes outdoor mask requirement, including sporting events

The Howard County Public School System on Saturday ended its outdoor mask requirement, according to a news release.
Howard schools Superintendent Michael Martirano wrote in the email release on Friday that masks are no longer required when outdoors on school property. Masks are still required indoors.
“This includes outdoor recess, eating school meals outdoors, physical education classes and other times when students, staff and/or visitors are outside on school grounds,” Martirano wrote. “Masks may still be worn based on individual discretion, and social distancing during these times continues to be strongly encouraged to the extent possible.”
The lifting of the outdoor mask requirement initially didn’t include for spectators at sporting events, although the district did remove capacity restrictions for those events.
However, the school system sent out another release from the superintendent on Monday saying masks aren’t required at outdoor sporting events either.
The announcements come a few days after Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan’s new state orders that removed outdoor venue restrictions and lifted the state’s mask mandate for most indoor and outdoor settings.
The easing of restrictions, according to Hogan and Martirano, is due to the state’s coronavirus vaccination rate — 66.6% of Maryland adults had received at least one vaccine dose as of Tuesday — as well as the quickly improving metrics.
In Howard County, for example, the virus’s presence is lower than at nearly any time during the pandemic, due in large part to the county’s high vaccination rate.
Howard, which boasts the highest rate in the state at 61.7% of all residents (adults and children) at least partially vaccinated, has a weekly positivity rate of 1.21% and has had only 80 COVID-19 cases in the past seven days — both of which are lower than at any point since last spring — according to the Maryland Department of Health on Tuesday.