Howard County schools now require masks for staff, students, visitors regardless of COVID vaccination status

Howard County Public School System Superintendent Michael Martirano on Friday announced that, effective immediately, masks will be required in school buildings for all students, staff and visitors regardless of their COVID-19 vaccination status.
The decision comes after new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, American Academy of Pediatrics and the Howard County Health Department, all of which strongly endorse universal indoor masking amid a rise in coronavirus cases across the state and country, according to a news release.
“This is not a decision I made lightly. Getting our students back to school in person is a top priority,” Martirano said in a statement. “We recognize in this case that ‘an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.’ I know not everyone is comfortable in a mask and appreciate our community’s cooperation as we continue to fight this pandemic.”
Masks will also be required on school buses. However, they will not be required for any students or staff while eating or drinking indoors. Masks will not be required while outside on school grounds but are recommended for unvaccinated individuals, the school system said.
In addition to universal masking in school buildings, the school system will continue its process of ensuring readiness, reviewing protocols and ongoing monitoring of several items, including student meals, personal protective equipment supplies, additional care, air quality, screenings for illness and COVID-19 testing.
The school system said it is continuing to evaluate several considerations when making these decisions, including guidance and recommendations from health professionals and experts, and feedback from parents, students and staff.
Martirano will provide further updates on health and safety measures during the Aug. 12 Board of Education meeting.
In the Central Maryland area, decisions on masks in schools are currently split. Baltimore County Public Schools announced earlier this week the system will require all students, staff and visitors in schools to wear masks for the fall semester. In Baltimore City, all students and staff will be required to wear masks, and students must maintain a 3-foot distance from one another and staff a 6-foot distance from students.
However, Carroll County has made face coverings optional for all staff and students, and Harford County’s public schools are expecting to start the school year without masks. Anne Arundel County, meanwhile, said it hasn’t decided yet whether to require masks in schools in the fall.
