Howard County school system loosens capacity, seating restrictions for upcoming graduations

The easing of restrictions, according to Martirano, is due in part to the county’s high vaccination rate and quickly improving coronavirus metrics. The virus’s presence in Howard County is lower than at nearly any time during the pandemic. Howard, which boasts the highest rate in the state at 61.7% of all residents (adults and children) at least partially vaccinated, has a weekly positivity rate of 1.21% and has had only 80 COVID-19 cases in the past seven days — both of which are lower than at any point since last spring — according to the Maryland Department of Health on Tuesday.