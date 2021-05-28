Howard school board adopts $942 million budget, including Digital Education Center and more special educators

“I’m happy our funding authorities provided additional funding. However, it’s not enough, and it’s created — in my opinion — the problem of utilizing the fund balance, taking one-time money and using it for recurring funds,” Delmont-Small said. “I’m incredibly concerned that next year ... we are going to have an even harder time than we did this year. We’re going to have to figure out how we’re going to make up the gap that we’ve created by using the fund balance.”