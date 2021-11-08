Howard school system working to secure one-time additional pay for bus drivers amid call-outs, shortages

The Howard County Public School System issued a statement Monday warning of bus driver call-outs throughout the county, potentially affecting bus services for students.
Several bus drivers called out sick Monday morning, but an exact number has not yet been determined, according to a school spokesperson.
A message on the school system’s website Monday read: “Bus driver call-outs throughout the county are impacting bus services for students. Please plan for alternate transportation in the event your child’s bus does not arrive.”
It was not immediately clear how many students were affected by the call-outs.
The disruption comes after the school system sent a message to bus contractors and drivers on Friday, highlighting a statement made by Superintendent Michael Martirano to potentially provide additional compensation to transportation providers as the school system grapples with a driver shortage, the need to double some routes and the continued pressures of the coronavirus pandemic.
In a Nov. 2 board meeting, Martirano noted that the school system has approximately 95 bus driver vacancies, a number that has remained steady since the start of the school year. Those vacancies mean the system has only about 80% of the more than 400 drivers necessary to cover all of the routes, according to the school system.
On Thursday, the school system held its second hiring fair to recruit bus drivers, as well as staff in other shortage areas including, custodians, food services, lunch, paraeducators, recess monitors and student assistants.
The school system is moving forward with a proposal to provide bus contractors and drivers with additional pay, according to Friday’s message.
“We want you to know that taking care of our transportation providers during this difficult time is a top priority and our goal is to get as many routes activated as possible and support our excellent drivers,” Chief Administrative Officer Jahantab Siddiqui wrote in the message.
