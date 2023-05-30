Howard officials urge future collaboration as school board adopts $1.1 billion operating budget

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The Howard County Board of Education adopted its fiscal 2024 operating budget totaling $1.1 billion just days after approving a budget-balancing scenario that avoided class size increases but cut some personnel, from athletic trainers to paraeducators.

The budget relies on nearly $30 million of one-time funds to cover recurring costs and includes $47.4 million to fund negotiated staff compensation increases, $7.5 million for transportation costs related to new school start times and $2.5 million for 42 full-time equivalent new staff positions to open Guilford Park High School in Jessup in August.

Advertisement

School officials warned use of one-time funding, including $21 million from a projected unassigned general fund balance, is risky and unsustainable to implement a range of Blueprint for Maryland’s Future mandates in the coming years.

“While I’m pleased to see that the final budget that you’ve adopted tonight advances many of our shared priorities, I am greatly concerned about our reliance on one-time funding,” county Schools Superintendent Martirano told the school board at its May 25 meeting. “Should the actual unassigned fund balance at the end of the year be less than the total amount used to balance the [fiscal] 2024 budget, additional budget management measures may be needed to ensure that we do not go over the budget in [fiscal] 2024.”

Advertisement

Along with the fiscal 2024 operating budget, the school board approved a $109.1 million fiscal 2024 capital budget, $541.6 million fiscal year 2025-29 capital improvement program and $1.3 billion long-range master plan. Major capital budget expenditures included the completion of Guilford Park, the start of replacement buildings for Oakland Mills and Dunloggin middle schools and $35 million in state pass-through funding for the renovations of the county’s Faulkner Ridge Center and Applications and Research Laboratory.

The budgets passed in a series of 6-1 votes, with at-large board member Jacky McCoy voting against all four motions.

“I really would like to not have us pushed to the very limit to make decisions on very important positions by cutting things that we know are just non-starters,” said McCoy, who began her term in December. “I am very disturbed by the entire process, and that’s why I voted no.”

McCoy was joined by fellow first-term board members Linfeng Chen and Robyn Scates in calling for a more efficient school budgeting process.

“I just hope in the future that we will be able to work together to streamline it, to give the information to the board members in a timely way so that we can make informed decisions and have our opportunity to do our own research in addition to what is shown to us,” said Scates, who was sworn in April 13.

Budget adoption comes after a tumultuous month during which Martirano proposed seven budget-balancing scenarios to close a $67.3 million gap between County Executive Calvin Ball’s budget proposal and the board’s request.

In February, the school board asked for a $110.5 million increase in county funds from the current budget, a level school officials said was necessary to support Blueprint rollout, while maintaining existing levels of services. Ball called the request fiscal unattainable given the county’s expected revenue growth. His own proposal grew the budget by $47 million, the largest ever single-year increase in local funding.

“We’re caught in a vise,” county schools Executive Director of Budget Darin Conforti said at a work session on May 17. “We have $47 million of new recurring dollars. That’s it.

Advertisement

“Our [new] labor contract costs are in excess of that $47 million, never mind the $3.1 million for our health insurance costs.”

[ Howard school officials propose scaling back Blueprint plans to address $67.3M funding gap ]

At the County Council’s own budget adoption May 24, council members berated the school system’s budgeting process and the “last-minute scramble” to balance the budget through personnel cuts. District 1 representative Liz Walsh said the school board should not wait until the final weeks of the process to negotiate a budget gap.

“There was no pressure from the board,” Walsh said. “It was just weirdly silent and quiet as though it was all going to resolve itself, and it was just way too big a delta to even think that that was the right approach to take.”

Advertisement

Howard County Times: Top stories Weekdays Daily highlights from Howard County's number one source for local news. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

The Blueprint for Maryland’s Future sets deadlines to implement its five pillars, such as requiring $60,000 starting teacher salaries by July 1, 2026, but it’s up to school districts to plan how to meet those benchmarks and make the necessary hires and investments. Martirano said he was thankful for a May 17 executive order by County Executive Calvin Ball establishing a 12-member Blueprint Resources Planning Workgroup to review the Blueprint’s statutory funding requirements.

“We are excited for increased collaboration and constructive dialogue earlier in our budget cycle to set realistic expectations and we remain on course to fulfill the requirements of the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future,” Ball said in a May 26 email. “I am confident that this workgroup will have productive and collaborative conversations to strengthen our budget processes.”

Advertisement

While the county public school system is on pace to meet the teacher salaries deadline, the fiscal 2024 budget cut approximately $3.4 million and 59.1 new positions that would have gone toward expanding full-day prekindergarten services for low-income students. The county must provide full-day service to all eligible 4-year-olds by fiscal 2026.

“We refer to it as ‘the snowball effect,’” county schools Chief Administrative Officer Jahantab Siddiqui said. “The more we delay the work on some of these plans, it’s going to get more and more expensive the closer we get to when we have to implement it. It’s gonna make the ask that much more.”