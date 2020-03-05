Howard Community College Diversity Week will include documentary screenings, discussions and music

Howard Community College is celebrating its diverse campus with its annual event series from March 9 to 13.
Howard Community College Diversity Week has dedicated events to honor a variety of cultures and backgrounds. The annual celebration “encourages conversation and increases awareness of the unique talents and contributions of all people in the global community,” a news release states.
The week begins with Dragon Talk, a conversation about the various intersections of the LGBT community with race, gender, education and class. The college’s diversity committee will host the event with a panel of local, regional and national experts. It begins at 10 a.m. Monday in the Horowitz Visual and Performing Arts Center.
After the conversation, an interactive musical program comparing and contrasting Jewish music from the past and present will take place at 12:30 p.m. “Around the World with Jewish Music: Then and Now” will feature Vladimir Fridman, Anna Kusner and Peter Omelchenko, with narration by HCC professor Luda Bard. Audience members can sing and play instruments during the program.
On Wednesday, the documentary “Black N Black: The Relationship Between African Americans and African Immigrants” that explores the relationship between African Americans and African immigrants will be shown in Duncan Hall at 11 a.m.
Harriet Tubman Foundation of Howard County members will have a conversation after the documentary at 2 p.m., also in Duncan Hall. Members will share a “historical perspective of race in Howard County,” from segregation to the opening of Harriet Tubman High School in Columbia.
A March 13 workshop will explore whether race relations have improved, stayed the same or gotten worse in the past decade. “Building Better Bridges for Cross-Cultural Communications” will be held at 10 a.m. in room 112 of the Health Sciences Building.
The documentary “ParTy boi: Documentary on Crystal Meth Use Among Black Queer Communities” will air March 13. It showcases black queer communities grappling with crystal meth addiction. A panel discussion with community leaders and mental health experts will follow the documentary. The event begins at 1 p.m. in room 401 of the Rouse Company Foundation Student Services Hall Building.
All events are open to the public.
For a complete list of events, go to howardcc.edu/diversityweek.