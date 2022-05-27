Hammond High Class of 2022 Graduation | PHOTOS

Hammond High Class of 2022 Graduation Ryan Jefferies, left, gets help with her cap from classmate Xavier Brooks before the commencement ceremony for Hammond High School's Class of 2022 at Merriweather Post Pavilion on Friday, May 27, 2022. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)AdvertisementHammond High Class of 2022 Graduation Ingrid Diaz, left, and Jasmin Pineda embrace upon arrival for the commencement ceremony for Hammond High School's Class of 2022 at Merriweather Post Pavilion on Friday, May 27, 2022. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)AdvertisementHammond High Class of 2022 Graduation Abbie Vance welcomes guest to the commencement ceremony for Hammond High School's Class of 2022 at Merriweather Post Pavilion on Friday, May 27, 2022. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)AdvertisementHammond High Class of 2022 Graduation Senior Carter Jones gets a welcome address during the commencement ceremony for Hammond High School's Class of 2022 at Merriweather Post Pavilion on Friday, May 27, 2022. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)AdvertisementHammond High Class of 2022 Graduation Senior vocalists, from left, Marlee Hunter, Deacon Sweeting and Emani Jones sing together during the commencement ceremony for Hammond High School's Class of 2022 at Merriweather Post Pavilion on Friday, May 27, 2022. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)AdvertisementHammond High Class of 2022 Graduation Alex Gayle waves to a familiar face in the stands as senior prepare for the start of the commencement ceremony for Hammond High School's Class of 2022 at Merriweather Post Pavilion on Friday, May 27, 2022. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)AdvertisementHammond High Class of 2022 Graduation Mazen Abu Ghazaleh shows his enthusiasm as she prepares for the commencement ceremony for Hammond High School's Class of 2022 at Merriweather Post Pavilion on Friday, May 27, 2022. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)AdvertisementHammond High Class of 2022 Graduation Kaylee Beahm introduces guests during the commencement ceremony for Hammond High School's Class of 2022 at Merriweather Post Pavilion on Friday, May 27, 2022. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)AdvertisementHammond High Class of 2022 Graduation Hammond seniors walk together during the commencement ceremony for Hammond High School's Class of 2022 at Merriweather Post Pavilion on Friday, May 27, 2022. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)AdvertisementHammond High Class of 2022 Graduation Kasey Smith takes a selfie with classmates before the start of the commencement ceremony for Hammond High School's Class of 2022 at Merriweather Post Pavilion on Friday, May 27, 2022. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)AdvertisementHammond High Class of 2022 Graduation Mercy Fam sings on stage during the commencement ceremony for Hammond High School's Class of 2022 at Merriweather Post Pavilion on Friday, May 27, 2022. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)AdvertisementHammond High Class of 2022 Graduation Members of Hammond Senior Dancers give a performance during the commencement ceremony for Hammond High School's Class of 2022 at Merriweather Post Pavilion on Friday, May 27, 2022. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)AdvertisementHammond High Class of 2022 Graduation Tha National Anthem is performed by the Hammond High School choir during the commencement ceremony for Hammond High School's Class of 2022 at Merriweather Post Pavilion on Friday, May 27, 2022. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)AdvertisementHammond High Class of 2022 Graduation Abinah Kamara is seen with her cap and tassel as she prepares for the commencement ceremony for Hammond High School's Class of 2022 at Merriweather Post Pavilion on Friday, May 27, 2022. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)AdvertisementHammond High Class of 2022 Graduation Classmates pose for a group picture during the commencement ceremony for Hammond High School's Class of 2022 at Merriweather Post Pavilion on Friday, May 27, 2022. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)AdvertisementHammond High Class of 2022 Graduation A senior blows kisses to a friend as the class enter for the processional during the commencement ceremony for Hammond High School's Class of 2022 at Merriweather Post Pavilion on Friday, May 27, 2022. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)AdvertisementHammond High Class of 2022 Graduation Classmates arrive at their seats during the commencement ceremony for Hammond High School's Class of 2022 at Merriweather Post Pavilion on Friday, May 27, 2022. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)AdvertisementHammond High Class of 2022 Graduation Marlee Hunter performs on the keyboard for a musical selection during the commencement ceremony for Hammond High School's Class of 2022 at Merriweather Post Pavilion on Friday, May 27, 2022. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)