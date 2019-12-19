Howard County government offices, courts, and additional centers and services will be closed for Christmas.
Also closed Wednesday will be: Howard County Animal Control & Adoption Center; senior centers; Alpha Ridge Landfill; the Cedar Lane and Schooley Mill activity rooms; Gary J. Arthur, Roger Carter and North Laurel community centers; county historic sites; Meadowbrook Athletic Center; and Robinson Nature Center.
Some facilities will also close early Tuesday.
The Cedar Lane and Schooley Mill activity rooms; Gary J. Arthur, North Laurel and Roger Carter community centers; and Meadowbrook Athletic Center will close early on Christmas Eve at 5 p.m. The Alpha Ridge Landfill will also close early Tuesday at 2 p.m. County historic sites, Robinson Nature Center and the Baltimore & Ohio Ellicott City Station Museum will be closed Christmas Eve.
Regional Transportation Agency of Central Maryland buses will operate on a limited schedule Tuesday and will not run on Christmas. For information, go to transitrta.com.
Howard County parking fees will not be enforced Wednesday.
County park gates will remain open on Christmas Day, but no staff will be on duty. The 911 center and police and fire departments will remain open 24 hours a day. For emergencies, contact 911; for non-emergencies, contact 410-313-2200.
No trash, recycling, food scrap pick-up or yard trim services will take place Wednesday. The county’s holiday “slide” schedule will be in effect, meaning it will be picked up Thursday if your normal collection day is Wednesday. Information on the trash and recycling schedule is available at howardcountymd.gov/holidayschedule.
County offices will re-open at regular business hours on Dec. 26.