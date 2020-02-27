Celebrity Chef Gordon Ramsey begins reveal of renovated Ellicott City properties

As Jeni Porter walked down the stone steps next to the Little Market Cafe, and into the new courtyard outside her coffee shop, she stepped into her new normal — with the help of celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay and the television program he’s been shooting in Ellicott City.
The results of the special event happening over the past week in Ellicott City showed in their first form Thursday morning with the reveal of Little Market Cafe, located between Old Columbia Pike and parking Lot D.
The cafe, open since 2010, now features layered level seating on a exterior patio with white antique style chairs on tables, and string lights and flowers hanging above. The interior has not yet be revealed to the public.
The business was disrupted after suffering damage during the the 2018 flood, but rebuilt after a fundraising effort.
Ramsay and his television crew have been spotted throughout Main Street since Feb. 21. County officials and local business owners have been tight lipped about what show Ramsay is here to shot and which properties are being renovated.
Over the course of the week, crews have been working at Ellicott Mills Brewing Company, Jaxon Edwin and Little Market Cafe, though the details of what’s being done are unclear.
Jody McKinley, an Elkridge resident, and Melanie Moraza, an Ellicott City resident, we’re out for their weekly coffee meeting when they heard Ramsay was in town. The pair decided they would try to catch a glimpse.
“It was really interesting to see how the filming happens,” McKinley said.
Along with about 30 onlookers and heavy police presence, the women watched as the crew shot the Little Market Cafe reveal.
“It definitely does need an update,” Moraza said. “They only had about four or five stools at bar in there. “
The women described the cafe as mainly a to-go place, but with the renovations they hope that will change.
“Revitalizing this market is going to be great for getting more people in here,” McKinley said.
This story will be updated.