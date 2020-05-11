‘It’s going to be an emotional episode’: TV special featuring Ellicott City makeover by Gordon Ramsay to air Tuesday

A two-hour special episode of “24 Hours to Hell and Back,” featuring celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay renovating three Ellicott City businesses, airs Tuesday night on FOX.
Ramsay and his film crew spent Feb. 21 to 28 in historic Ellicott City relocating and upgrading the Little Market Cafe; Jaxon Edwin, a barbershop, coffee bar and game room; and a merger of the Phoenix Emporium and Ellicott Mills Brewing Company, now called Phoenix Upper Main. The updates also feature exterior renovations to the Shoemaker Country store, done by celebrity interior designer Nate Berkus.
Now longtime residents and “24 Hours” fans alike will get to see exactly what happened.
Jeff Braswell, owner of Jaxon Edwin, said despite how the coronavirus pandemic has affected all aspects of life in the past few months, he’s always planned to watch the episode with his family.
“You want to be around the people you love,” Braswell said of watching the episode. “It’s going to be an emotional episode, but it’s going to be exciting for the town.”
Late last month, FOX unveiled the trailer for the two-hour episode, billed as “24 Hours to Hell and Back: Save Our Town,” a makeover that Ramsay said in February had been in the making for three months.
In the trailer, glimpses of the renovated business appear alongside images of the National Guard, former Orioles star Cal Ripken Jr., Ravens mascot Poe and Howard County Executive Calvin Ball.
At the time, Ellicott City business owners said they welcomed the temporary inconvenience of TV crews and other teams helping because of the chance at getting needed upgrades to Main Street, an area still rebuilding after catastrophic floods in July 2016 and May 2018 killed three people and caused severe damage. Several businesses in the historic district are still rebuilding, and several more either closed for good or moved to different locations.
For Braswell, he hopes the episode will highlight the resilience of Ellicott City’s Main Street.
“We’re really excited for the town to get some positive awareness,” he said. “It helps people come back to Main Street when COVID is over.”
Phoenix Upper Main is currently open for carryout from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays with a special to-go menu. Beer and wine are also available for pickup. Orders can be made online or by phone.
The Little Market Cafe is planning to reopen for carryout from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays to Sundays starting this week. People will be able to order online, by phone or at the cafe’s outdoor kiosk.
Jaxon Edwin reopened last week to support essential workers who need haircuts during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Braswell said he’s practicing social distancing by allowing one stylist and one customer in the business at a time. Appointments are required online or by phone and can be made from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.
“The staff is excited to come back to reality a little bit,” he said.
Jaxon Edwin also is offering carryout and curbside pickup of small plates and cocktails through online ordering from 3 to 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
“24 Hours to Hell and Back: Save Our Town” will air at 8 p.m. Tuesday on FOX.