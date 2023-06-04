Man killed in motorcycle crash in Glenwood, Howard County Police say

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

A man was killed early Sunday in a motorcycle crash in Glenwood, Howard County Police said.

The man, whom police haven’t identified Sunday, was riding a Harley-Davidson motorcycle around 1:45 a.m. south on Route 97 near Roxbury Mill Road when it crossed into oncoming traffic and hit a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado head-on.

Advertisement

Detectives believe the man riding the motorcycle was trying to pass another vehicle in front of him when he entered ongoing traffic. He was taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center, where he died.

The occupants of the Chevrolet were not injured. Police said the investigation is ongoing and the man will be identified when his next of kin is notified.