Ellicott City restaurant proudly displays veterans’ memorabilia | GLENWOOD/GLENELG/DAYTON

John Goodman, a lifelong Howard County resident and local historian, has lots of stories about Howard County and the interesting people who have lived here.

He spoke recently about his own father’s story. In 1942, James and Katherine Goodman bought a parcel of land on what was then Route 29 in Elioak. The old Elioak schoolhouse was located on the property. The Goodmans’ plan was to remodel the building into a home for their family. At the time James was learning carpentry through the Washington Carpenter’s Union and the U.S. had entered World War II. There were plenty of construction jobs at Fort Meade and the Pentagon.

Advertisement

James had time to get the new house ready for the family to move in before he was drafted into the Army. After basic training, James was sent to Europe. He was in France when he was hit by shrapnel during the fall of 1944. James survived the war, returned home and finished turning the old schoolhouse into a home for his family.

John never heard much about his dad’s time in France. He knew that an old fruitcake box in the closet contained war mementos. Among them was a Purple Heart, a sharp shooter badge, French coins, pictures, letters, a wrist watch with a leather band that had been damaged by shrapnel and a little leather pouch with a photo of his family. There was also a shipping tag for his passage back to the U.S.

Advertisement

Over the years John has visited the restaurant Mission BBQ on Route 40 in Ellicott City, which displays pictures of local veterans on its walls. They even have a plaque listing Elioak veterans of World War II who were the Goodmans’ neighbors.

Last year John took the fruit cake box to show Lorna Clum, community ambassador and Craig Saathoff, operating partner at the local Mission BBQ. Together they came up with the idea of displaying most of the contents in a shadow box that now hangs in the large meeting room. at the restaurant. John is grateful to Mission BBQ for its tributes to local veterans.

Calvary Lutheran Church, 16151 Old Frederick Road, is planning its annual Fall Fest for Sept. 24 from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Baked goods, jams and jellies, pumpkins, cider, apples and apple dumplings will be available for purchase. If you have items to sell, yard sale spaces will be available for $25. Contact the church at 410-489-5280 to reserve your space. Music will be provided by Jenny Terry and her band beginning at 11 a.m. Come out for a day of good food and fun.

The 76th Howard County Fair continues through Saturday. There will be musical entertainment, animal contests and shows, midway rides, games and lots of fair food. Don’t forget to support the local groups selling food. The Glenelg Boosters, Glenelg Band and the Glenwood Lions Club rely on the money they raise at the fair to pay for the programs they offer all year.

Send community news and event information for this column to Tracy Trobridge at tracy21738@yahoo.com or call 410-489-7444.