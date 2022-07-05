Support Howard County 4-H youth at next month’s fair | GLENWOOD/GLENELG/DAYTON

Samantha Dixon, a recent graduate of Glenelg High School, is working this summer to get ready for the 76th Howard County Fair, set for the first week of August.

A member of the Howard County 4-H Beef Club, Samantha plans to show two beef market steers and five market swine during 4-H shows this year, her final one as a 4-H member.

Samantha says she spends up to six hours with the animals each day washing, exercising and working with them. One of the steers she will show this year was born to one of the first cows that she showed six years ago. Every year since she has shown a calf that was born to the same cow.

After the fair ends Samantha plans to attend Joliet Junior College in Illinois to study agriculture production and management. She chose Joliet because they have a livestock judging team. For the last five years Samantha has participated in 4-H Livestock Judging, and credits the program with bringing her out of her shell. Learning livestock judging has taught her how to make decisions and explain the reasons for those decisions. It has also helped her develop confidence and self-esteem.

Help Samantha and other 4-H members by attending the 4-H Livestock Sale beginning at 5:45 p.m., on Friday, Aug. 12 at the show pavilion at the Howard County Fairgrounds in West Friendship. The sale offers 4-H members the opportunity to recoup the costs involved in raising their animals, and gives members of the community an opportunity to support this great program for young people. Bid on a steer, lamb, goat or hog and you can fill your freezer with meat that has been humanely raised by one of our neighbors.

The Fourth Annual Christmas in July Craft Fair at the Howard County Fairgrounds is set for Saturday, July 23 and Sunday, July 24 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., each day. Admission is $5 for everyone older than 10. Children younger than 10 enter for free, and parking is also free. There will be more than 200 vendors, magic shows, a petting zoo and a chance to meet Santa. Best of all, everything will be inside an air-conditioned building, so weather won’t be a problem.

Vacation Bible School at Calvary Lutheran Church, 16151 Old Frederick Road, is planned 9 a.m.-noon, July 11-15. Children, 4 years through sixth grade, are invited to spend a week filled with fun and faith, exploring Bible stories through crafts, games, science experiments, snacks and music. Vacation Bible School will be held outdoors on the spacious church property. For more information go to http://www.calvarylutheranmd.net.

