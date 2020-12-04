Making a splash with his ’stache: Glenwood man with fancy facial hair is a finalist in national competition

Benjamin Taylor’s mustache could soon be on the chopping block.
Taylor, a 34-year-old Glenwood resident, recently made a bet with his wife, and the wager is his fancy mustache’s existence.
The bet?
Finish top three in the Wahl grooming company’s “Most Talented Beard in America” competition, and the ’stache gets to stay for another year.
Lose, though, and Dahlia Levine, who married Taylor last year, gets to shave away the handlebar mustache.
“I miss my husband’s face,” Levine said. “I don’t love the long mustache, but I love him anyway.”
“We tease each other back and forth about my facial hair,” Taylor said. “Sometimes she jokes about shaving it off, so we made this bet.”
Taylor, 34, is one of 10 finalists for the annual national facial hair competition. While Levine, 30, would love to shave off her husband’s twirly mustache, she’s still rooting for Taylor because of what he’ll do with the money if he wins.
If he finishes in the top three of the competition, Taylor, who is deaf, will donate his winnings to WhyISign, an organization that gives resources to families with deaf children. The winner of the competition, which is open to a public vote, receives $20,000, while the second- and third-place finishers win $10,000 and $5,000, respectively.
“It’s a win-win for me,” said Levine, who is also deaf and works at the Maryland School for the Deaf. “If he wins the money, he can donate it. If he doesn’t, I’ll shave it off. I can’t lose in this.”
Taylor grew up deaf in a large hearing family with four siblings. Everyone in his family learned sign language, and Taylor credits them for helping him become a “strong deaf individual today.”
About 90% of deaf children have hearing parents, and 80% of those parents, Taylor said, can’t communicate with their children.
“I was lucky that my brothers and my sisters and my parents all learned sign [language],” Taylor said. “I was really able to thrive, so I want to give that money to [WhyISign] to make sure there are resources for parents who don’t know how to communicate with their kid. The barriers of language deprivation need to be addressed.”
The mustache, which is too thin to be the Monopoly Man’s but too thick to be baseball pitcher Rollie Fingers’, isn’t new for Taylor, and neither is using it to compete in peculiar competitions. In 2014, Taylor finished second in the English division of the World Beard and Moustache Championships in Oregon.
A year after that, Taylor got a new job and had to shave his facial hair. After he started working from home due to the coronavirus pandemic, however, he started growing out the mustache again and decided to compete in a contest again.
“I’m surprised I became a finalist,” he said. “I didn’t think I’d be in the top 10.”
All 10 finalists submitted photos and a video for voters. Voting ends Wednesday, and winners will be announced Dec. 15.
To watch Taylor’s video and to vote, go to woobox.com/ngqa2k.