The holiday season is coming soon, and your calendar will be filling up quickly. Here are some great opportunities to start your shopping locally with unique and one-of-a-kind gifts.
Calvary Lutheran Church on Old Frederick Road will be hosting the Christmas Market on Friday, Nov. 22, from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., while the crabcake dinner will be available from 4 to 7:30 p.m. Baked goods, jams and jellies, cheese balls, white elephants, a silent auction with unique items and local vendors selling gifts and crafts will be featured. Saint Nick will be visiting from 4 to 7:30 p.m. to give you the chance to take some early Christmas pictures.
The 47th Holiday Mart juried arts and crafts show will be Saturday, Dec. 7, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Gary J. Arthur Glenwood Community Center. Tickets are $5 for everyone over 4 years of age and can be purchased online or at the door.
Inside the Community Center, you will find seasonal gifts created by 130 juried artisans, along with door prizes and a children’s craft corner. Find unique handcrafted items, original works of art and home decor. Hot and cold beverages, lunch and snacks will be available for purchase. If you have any questions, please contact the Community Center at 410-313-4840.
Kassidy Sharp, the theater teacher at Glenelg High School, is excited to announce that “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” will be the fall play at Glenelg. This show is the classic tale of Snow White that we all grew up with, but there are a few twists and turns, and even some new names for the characters. Performances will be held in the auditorium on Thursday, Nov. 21, Friday, Nov. 22 and Saturday, Nov. 23 at 7 p.m. There will also be matinees on Saturday, Nov. 23 and Sunday, Nov. 24 at 2 p.m. each day. Tickets are $10 each and can be purchased at the door or online at hcpss.booktix.com
There will be 30 student actors from Glenelg who will be joined by 12 elementary school actors to make up the cast. The younger children attend Lisbon, Bushy Park, Dayton Oaks, Triadelphia Ridge and Pointers Run elementary schools. The show is family friendly and everyone is invited to join in the fun and magic. Sharp and the students are excited to bring this classic fairy tale story of friendship, courage and love to the stage in this area premiere.
Halloween is Thursday. Clarksville Commons is welcoming trick-or-treaters from 3 to 5 p.m. Dress up in your favorite costume and enjoy treats from the many businesses in the shopping center.
Remember to watch out for all the small pirates, witches and other creatures that will be running around the neighborhood for Halloween. They are very excited, and they aren’t always good at watching out for cars.