Kassidy Sharp, the theater teacher at Glenelg High School, is excited to announce that “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” will be the fall play at Glenelg. This show is the classic tale of Snow White that we all grew up with, but there are a few twists and turns, and even some new names for the characters. Performances will be held in the auditorium on Thursday, Nov. 21, Friday, Nov. 22 and Saturday, Nov. 23 at 7 p.m. There will also be matinees on Saturday, Nov. 23 and Sunday, Nov. 24 at 2 p.m. each day. Tickets are $10 each and can be purchased at the door or online at hcpss.booktix.com