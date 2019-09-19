Indoor farmers market finally set to open in Glenwood

There is a new store in the Inwood shopping center in Glenwood. The “coming soon” banner has been hanging for almost three months and finally the Wheelhouse Farm Market is opening.
This complete indoor farmer’s market will feature produce, meats, eggs, cheese, breads, pickles, honey, prepared foods and many more items. Katie and Greg Wheeler will sell fresh, local produce in the space. They sold produce at the Glenwood farmer’s market several years ago and know what items are popular in our area. They also operate a Community Supported Agriculture, which creates a tighter commitment between farm and community, from their western Howard County farm and have connections with other local farmers. This is a great opportunity to support local farmers and enjoy premium, fresh produce.
The Fall Festival, Yard Sale and Family Fun Day will be at Calvary Lutheran Church on Saturday, Sept. 28, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fall plants, pumpkins, apples, apple cider, apple dumplings, apple butter, jams and jellies will be available to purchase.
Don’t miss the famous Holy Smoke Salsa. There will be treasures to be found at the yard sale and scare-crows to be made. The entire family can have fun painting pumpkins and joining in the children’s games. If you want to sell your treasures at the yard sale, or have other questions, please call the church at 410-489-5280. Calvary Lutheran is at 16151 Old Frederick Road in Woodbine.
The Howard County Master Gardeners will offer information on making compost in your back yard at the Glenwood Branch of the Howard County Public Library on Saturday, Sept. 21, between 10:30 a.m. and noon. Howard County residents can also receive a free compost bin at the event. This is the last opportunity to receive a bin at Glenwood this year. You do not need to register for this drop-in program.
You will also have the opportunity to ask questions of a Master Gardener on Saturday, Sept. 21, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Glenwood Branch. Master Gardeners will be available to offer gardening tips and advice. No registration is required for this event.
If you or someone you love will be attending college in 2020, you should plan to attend the session Affording College at the Glenwood Branch on Saturday, Sept. 21, from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Learn about grants, scholarships and the very important free application for Federal Student Aid. This session is presented in partnership with Making Change and Howard Community College. You must register for this class, either online or by calling 410-313-5577.
The Glenelg High Boosters Golf Tournament will be Monday, Oct. 14, at Cattail Creek Country Club Golf Course. All levels of golfers are welcome. It will be a scramble format, with lots of mulligans for purchase. Breakfast, snacks and drinks on the course and an awards luncheon will be included, as well as raffle items and lots of contests.
Registration is $150 per golfer, or $550 per foursome. All the proceeds of the tournament will support sports and academic activities at Glenelg High School. Sign up at glenelgboosters.com. If you have questions, contact Melissa Allnutt or Ellen Buch at ghsboostersgolf@gmail.com.