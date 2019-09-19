Indoor farmers market finally set to open in Glenwood

This complete indoor farmer’s market will feature produce, meats, eggs, cheese, breads, pickles, honey, prepared foods and many more items. Katie and Greg Wheeler will sell fresh, local produce in the space. They sold produce at the Glenwood farmer’s market several years ago and know what items are popular in our area. They also operate a Community Supported Agriculture, which creates a tighter commitment between farm and community, from their western Howard County farm and have connections with other local farmers. This is a great opportunity to support local farmers and enjoy premium, fresh produce.