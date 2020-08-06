Livestock auction will go on even without the Howard County Fair this year | Glenwood/Glenleg/Dayton

This was a very difficult decision that the fair board of directors had to make. Since early in the spring, the board members have been meeting every other week to discuss ways to make the fair work despite the pandemic. Keeping visitors safe among the large crowds that attend the fair was going to be difficult. Finally, the decision was made to not hold the fair this year. 2020 should have been the 75th annual Howard County Fair, but that anniversary will have to wait until next year.