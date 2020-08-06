Livestock auction will go on even without the Howard County Fair this year | Glenwood/Glenleg/Dayton

Every year since 1946, people in Howard County have spent their summers preparing for the Howard County Fair. Crafts have been created, special recipes tasted and animals raised, trained and prepared for the show ring. Unfortunately, this year the Howard County Fair had to be canceled because of the coronavirus.
There will be no fried dough from the Glenelg High School Marching Band, or french fries from the Glenelg Boosters, and there will be no ice cream from the Glenwood Lions Club Snack Bar. There will be no chance for our neighbors to show off their baked goods, sewing projects, photographs or the dog, horse or market animal that they have spent the past year training for the show ring. The month of August won’t be the same.
This was a very difficult decision that the fair board of directors had to make. Since early in the spring, the board members have been meeting every other week to discuss ways to make the fair work despite the pandemic. Keeping visitors safe among the large crowds that attend the fair was going to be difficult. Finally, the decision was made to not hold the fair this year. 2020 should have been the 75th annual Howard County Fair, but that anniversary will have to wait until next year.
Nevertheless, there still will be an online Howard County 4-H Livestock Auction.
Every year, I urge people to attend the 4-H Livestock Auction on the last Friday night of the fair to support the 4-H members. It’s very expensive to raise animals to the high standards required for them to compete at the fair. When people buy at the auction, the 4-Hers receive money so they can purchase their next project animal.
This year the auction will be held virtually Aug. 13 and 14. Bidding starts at 8 a.m. Aug. 13 and ends at 10 p.m. Aug. 14. However, if people are still making bids, the auction will stay open until all the bids have been placed.
These animals, raised with the utmost love and care, are the best feeds money can buy. If you have been having trouble finding meat over the past few months, this is your opportunity to support local 4-H club members and get locally grown fresh meat.
Rabbits will be sold by the pen and goats will be sold by the animal. Swine, steer and lambs will be sold by the pound. Actual weights will be listed in the description. Once the auction is over, the 4-H member will transport the animal to the butcher. The buyer only has to pick up the meat once it is ready.
If you don’t want to fill your freezer with locally raised meat, you can choose to keep the animal or give it back to the 4-H member. It is also possible to donate it for resale, with the proceeds going to a charity of your choice.
Register now for the auction by going to auctions.thewendtgroup.com/auction/9112 or follow the link from the Howard County Fair page at howardcountyfairmd.com.
Like many groups these days, the Glenwood Men’s Roundtable is conducting its meetings virtually, using WebEx teleconferencing. Meetings are always held on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to noon.
Barbara Cramer of the League of Women Voters will speak on the topic of “What You Need to Know About the November Election” at the meeting Aug. 18. New members are welcome to join the group for friendly and stimulating discussions on current events and all matters related to seniors. Discussions range from serious to fun. Contact Edward Kaplan, the group facilitator, at edwardkaplan967@outlook.com
Construction is beginning on the new home for the Lisbon Volunteer Fire Company. In the next few weeks, you may notice people at the site marking the corners of the building and the location of the septic system. Work on the building is scheduled to begin in October, with the firehouse portion expected to be completed by spring.