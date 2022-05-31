Summer means Sunflowers of Lisbon will soon be blooming | GLENWOOD/GLENELG/DAYTON

Congratulations to the newest graduates of Glenelg High School, who walked across the stage and received diplomas at Merriweather Post Pavilion on Wednesday. Thanks to the volunteers who came out on a wet day several weeks ago to place more than 300 senior yard signs all around our neighborhood celebrating the graduates. Best wishes to the seniors and their families as the high school years come to an end.

Food Truck Tuesdays in West Friendship are every Tuesday at the Howard County Living Farm Heritage Museum when the weather cooperates. From 4 to 8 p.m., you can bring blankets and chairs and enjoy a picnic dinner. Children can go for rides around the farm in the barrel train, and on some weeks, a member of the Glenwood Branch of the Howard County Library will conduct a story time. Live bands are also scheduled on the Hebb House Porch. Get away from the kitchen and spend a lively evening with your neighbors.

The Sunflowers of Lisbon will be blooming by the end of June. Visit 10 acres of sunflowers in different colors, enjoy live music, vendors and food on weekends. Tickets can be purchased online at https://sunflowersoflisbon.com/ or at the gate. If weather cooperates, another field of sunflowers is expected to be blooming at the end of September along Frederick Road.

Oakdale, the former estate of Maryland Gov. Edwin Warfield in Woodbine, is the 34th Decorator Show House hosted by Historic Ellicott City Inc. OThe magnificent property, built in 1838, is listed in the National Register of Historic Places. The opportunity to explore this historic house will end Sunday.

Designers spent months painting and decorating the rooms to showcase their work for visitors. Money raised through ticket sales will help Historic Ellicott City Inc. to preserve and restore historically significant buildings in Howard County. Tickets are $30 when purchased on the website or at several retail locations, and $35 at the door. Go to showhouse.historicec.com for more information.

How is your garden growing? If you have questions or need useful tips, Maryland Master Gardeners will be available at the Glenwood Branch of the Howard County Public Library two times in June. On June 11 and 25 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. the master gardeners will be in the library lobby sharing practical advice. Take advantage of their knowledge so you can have a garden to be proud of this year.

