For showing perseverance, Glenwood seventh grader gets message from Mars | GLENWOOD/GLENELG/DAYTON

Vicki Bepple of Dayton, a seventh grader at Glenwood Academy, was selected for the You’ve Got Perseverance! award from NASA. The award is named for the Perseverance rover which was sent to Mars. Vicki was nominated by her teacher, Rhonda Martinez, who said she has demonstrated perseverance in her pursuit of learning. Vicki was one of 20 students from around the country chosen for this award.

The Perseverance mission team has overcome many obstacles in the process of building, landing and operating a rover on Mars. The team is encouraging students to also persevere and overcome challenges.

The students who were selected for the award were able to send a message to NASA, which was then sent to the Perseverance rover on Mars. The rover sent a message back to each of the students. The message Vicki received was, “Vicki, you show nothing will get in your way. That tenacity will take you far!”

The students took part in a Zoom session with members of the Mars rover team. They each had a chance to ask questions of the engineers and other NASA personnel from mission control at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory. The students also received a certificate along with patches and stickers from NASA. It was very exciting for Vicki, her family, teachers and classmates. Congratulations!

The Glenwood Middle School Leo Club will hold a Bicycle Drive on Saturday, from 9 a.m. to noon. Bring your bicycles and cycling accessories to the school on Route 97 for a donation to Bikes for the World. The bicycles collected this year will be sent to Ghana, where they will provide transportation for people to go to work and attend school. Many lives have been improved via this program and thanks to the generosity of people in our neighborhood. If you need more information, call Kelly Storr at 410-313-5520.

Amy Syversen, director of bands for Dayton Oaks Elementary School, is proud to announce musicians of the month for May. Julia Barrett, Emmalynn Betz, Collin Broughton, Maggie Broughton, Dominic Cimini, Aria Fulton, Logan Itwaru, Aiz Kazmi, Joshua Lee, Jackson Rose and Saisha Vyas are practicing and making beautiful music together. The students are working hard to be ready for the spring band concert, which will be the first performance for an audience in more than two years.

Calvary Lutheran Church in Woodbine celebrated the confirmation of Claire Masters and Benjamin Ansahl on April 3. In the Lutheran tradition, confirmation marks a milestone on a believer’s faith journey. Teenagers receive two years of instruction in the catechism, learning about God, the Bible, faith, the church, and the meaning of discipleship. This period culminates in their confirmation service, when they declare their faith in front of the congregation and are received as full members of the church.

Calvary Lutheran offers different topics of discussion which it calls Small Bites on Sunday mornings at 10:10 a.m. Topics for the month of May are “Resurrecting Mental Health after COVID” and “Praise Songs and their Backstory.” The readings of scripture and discussion time will last 30 to 40 minutes between the weekly contemporary and traditional church services. The church is at 16151 Old Frederick Road, and it always welcomes visitors.

