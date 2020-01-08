Maybe 2020 will be the year you start a new hobby, like bird-watching. The Howard County Bird Club, a chapter of the Maryland Ornithological Society, has been promoting birds in Howard County for almost 50 years. The next club meeting will be Thursday, Jan. 9, at the Robinson Nature Center on Cedar Lane. The Nature Center doors will open at 6:45 p.m. for a hospitality session. The meeting program will begin at 7:30 p.m. There is no admission charge. The program at the January meeting will focus on butterfly conservation in Howard County in conjunction with the Bee City USA pollinator conservation project.