With the beginning of the new year, there are some great opportunities to have new experiences and make friends at the Glenwood Branch of the Howard County Public Library.
Have you ever dreamed of being on the stage? You don’t need to memorize lines or wear a costume to participate in All the World’s a Stage on Wednesday, Jan. 15 from 7 to 8:15 p.m. Everyone, ages 14 and up, is welcome to share their acting talents with a dramatic reading of “Romeo & Juliet” in 10 minutes by Compact Shakespeare. Have fun expressing yourself with the Bard.
In Art Escape: Absolutely Abstract, you will create a colorful hand-painted work of art inspired by artist and designer EttaVee (Jessi Raulet). Raulet, a social media influencer, has become well known for her bright and bold designs. This session is open to ages 14 and up on Saturday, Jan. 18 from 3 to 5 p.m. Go home with your own colorful creation.
Registration is required for both of these classes. You can register online at hclibrary.org or by calling 410-313-5577.
Is this the year you plan a trip overseas? Our local library is a great place to begin. On Thursday, Jan. 16, from 6:30 to 7:15 p.m., Know Before You Go: International Travel Edition will show you how to get a passport, learn a new language or just learn about the country you plan to visit. The Glenwood Branch is your one-stop shop for information and passport services.
On Tuesday, Jan. 21, from 7 to 8:30 p.m., Knot Just Knitters will give people ages 11 and up the opportunity to work on their stitching, knitting or crocheting projects while sharing ideas. You can trade tips, tricks and techniques with other crafting enthusiasts.
No registration is required for either of these programs.
Maybe 2020 will be the year you start a new hobby, like bird-watching. The Howard County Bird Club, a chapter of the Maryland Ornithological Society, has been promoting birds in Howard County for almost 50 years. The next club meeting will be Thursday, Jan. 9, at the Robinson Nature Center on Cedar Lane. The Nature Center doors will open at 6:45 p.m. for a hospitality session. The meeting program will begin at 7:30 p.m. There is no admission charge. The program at the January meeting will focus on butterfly conservation in Howard County in conjunction with the Bee City USA pollinator conservation project.
In addition to meetings, theclub also takes field trips, which are a great way to sharpen your birding skills, explore new places and meet other birders. For more information about the club, call Mary Lou Clark at 410-465-4061.
Condolences to the family of Francis Leroy (Lee) Noel, who died suddenly on Dec. 23 while visiting his son in Massachusetts. Noel served as both assistant principal and principal at Glenelg High School for many years beginning in 1967 and continuing into the 1980s. A memorial service will be held at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 5701 Loch Raven Blvd. in Baltimore, on Saturday, Jan. 18, at 1 p.m.