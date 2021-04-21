‘Not just a piece of property’: Howard residents, Girl Scouts work to save Camp Ilchester from possible sale

On March 30, the Girl Scouts of Central Maryland board of directors presented delegates — Girl Scout members and adult volunteers who participate in the governing process — with a recommendation to sell Camp Ilchester. Girl Scouts of Central Maryland said one of its consistently deficit-funded areas is property so it started looking to sell Camp Ilchester. If the sale happens, the money will go toward re-envisioning Camp Woodlands in Annapolis. There are also Girl Scout camps in Conowingo in Cecil County and Pasadena in Anne Arundel.