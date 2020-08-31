Head of Glenelg Country School to retire after 2020-21 academic year

Glenelg Country School announced Monday that head of school Greg Ventre will retire at the end of the 2020-21 academic year.
Ventre, who took over at Glenelg Country in Ellicott City in 2007, will officially end his 50-year academic career on June 30. Ventre is the private school’s ninth leader. His 14 years as head of school will be the second-longest in the institution’s 66-year history.
“Many of the reasons for my decision are personal,” Ventre said in a school news release. “The time has come for GCS to hear a new voice, with school leadership that is more contemporary and with a head who will offer a fresh vision and new ideas to move our great school forward.”
Shortly after Ventre started at Glenelg Country, he managed the school through an economic recession. More than a decade later, Ventre is head of school during the coronavirus pandemic.
During his term, Ventre guided Glenelg Country through the implementation of the Little Dragons early learning program, the expansion of academic programs, and an increase of diversity among staff and students. In the last 14 years, the school has also added an athletic stadium and the Dragons’ sports programs have won more than two dozen athletic championships.
“That period also included economic successes and downturns,” Brad Smith, chair of Glenelg Country’s board of trustees, said in the release. “[Ventre has led the school] through a pandemic that affects every member of the GCS community. We are grateful for his leadership during both good and challenging times.”
The board of trustees will hire a consultant to begin searching for a new head of school, according to the release.