Columbia gas explosion destroys part of shopping center; widespread power outage reported, road closed

Several Columbia businesses were badly damaged by what Howard County officials called a gas explosion Sunday morning.
The explosion occurred at just before 8 a.m. in the business area of 8800 block of Stanford Blvd. So far, there are no reported injuries. Officials said the explosion has caused a widespread power outage to the Stanford Boulevard and McGaw Road area.
Stanford Boulevard is closed to motorists at McGaw Road.
“It was so powerful it could be heard in communities many miles away,” Howard County Executive Calvin Ball said in a statement. “I am appreciative for the quick and professional response by crews from the Howard County Department of Fire and Rescue Services and the Howard County Police Department.”
Ball said firefighters responded “multiple reports” of hissing sounds coming from a large crack in the parking lot around 7:30 a.m. — about a half hour before the explosion. The shopping center was successfully evacuated, Ball added in the release.
It’s unclear where the explosion originated, although it appears Riverside Coffee suffered the most damage.
“I have mobilized our team from the Howard County Economic Development Authority to assist those businesses and workers who may find themselves displaced by this event," Ball’s statement continued. “We will do everything possible to minimize the impact of this explosion those who are affected by it.”
A photo from the scene showed extensive damage and visible fire at the Lakeside Office park, which is home to a strip of least a dozen businesses.
BGE spokesman Richard Yost said crews were working alongside Howard County officials to investigate the cause of the explosion.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
Baltimore Sun Emerging News Editor Nick DiMarco contributed to this report.