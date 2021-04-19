Howard County Executive Ball proposes $1.88 billion operating budget, including $632.8 million for schools

After a year of uncertainty prompted by the coronavirus pandemic, Howard County Executive Calvin Ball released his proposed fiscal 2022 operating budget Monday evening, calling it “a fiscally responsible approach.”
Ball presented the $1.88 billion operating budget for the upcoming fiscal year, $100 million more than last fiscal year’s proposal, during a virtual presentation to the County Council.
The budget includes $632.8 million for the Howard County Public School System, $3.2 million for funding the police body-worn camera program and $59.1 million for a variety of one-time initiatives.
“Despite the unprecedented challenges posed by the pandemic and the recession, I am proud that this proposed budget includes no tax increases, and supports all our collective priorities,” Ball said in his letter to the council.
Ball’s proposal for the school system’s operating budget is an increase of $12.5 million — or about 2% — compared with last year’s approved budget. However, the $632.8 million Ball has proposed going to the school system is $37.6 million less than the Board of Education’s fiscal 2022 request of $670.4 million.
In February, the school board advanced a record $960.2 million spending plan — comprised of county, state and federal funding — that included a new Digital Education Center, the elimination of the large health fund deficit, and modest increases in special education, mental health and technology. With the district possibly receiving less than it requested, some of the initiatives could be removed from the budget before final adoption later this spring.
One of the goals, though, has been met halfway, as Ball announced last week that his fiscal 2022 budget includes a $10 million payment toward the system’s health and dental fund deficit. The additional money would reduce the deficit, which has beset the school system for the past six years, to $8.7 million — 78% less than the $39.2 million deficit the district faced after fiscal 2019.
In recent years, the funding the school board has asked for has been far more than what the county eventually provided, although increases in education spending have been around 2% per year for the past few budgets.
After the County Council approves the countywide budgets in May, the school board will decide how to allocate the money it receives.
At the end of March, Ball announced he would seek funding for the county’s first police body-worn camera program during the fiscal 2022 budget process.
Ball is asking for $3.2 million for the program which would fund 10 new positions that will be required to manage the program, including three sworn officers and seven civilians in the county police department, as well as the body-worn cameras for 300 uniformed officers that “have direct and regular contact with the public.”
The funding will also go toward 13 new staff members at the Howard County State’s Attorney’s Office who will be responsible for reviewing the footage and additional cameras for 70 deputies in the Howard County Sheriff’s Office.
Ball also plans to use $59.1 million of the county’s fund balance from previous years for certain one-time projects. He’s allocated $30.3 million to public infrastructure including $10 million for road resurfacing projects; $6 million for implementation of the Ellicott City Safe and Sound flood mitigation plan; $5.5 million for construction of the East Columbia 50+ Center; $4.5 million for school site acquisition; $1.6 million for sidewalk, road construction and traffic projects; $1.3 million to complete the Harriet Tubman Cultural Center; and $1 million to address deferred maintenance at the Howard County Detention Center.
The one-time fund balance allocations also include $9.1 million toward housing. Ball is proposing $5 million to provide seed funding supporting the creation of a Housing Opportunities Trust Fund and $4.1 million in restricted housing funding transferred to the Community Renewal Fund.
Ball also proposed using $5.2 million in one-time funding for pandemic assistance, allocating $1.1 million to support nonprofit providers; $1 million to support the Howard County Health Department’s pandemic response; $1 million to provide loans to support small and local businesses; $1 million for pandemic relief and local match for potential new grants; and other projects.
Earlier this month, Ball released his $304.6 million capital budget, which includes funding for school construction, as well as funding the expanded East Columbia 50+ Center and Ellicott City Safe and Sound projects.
The operating budget focuses on day-to-day running of the county and usually covers a one-year period, while the capital budget focuses on more long-term investments and infrastructure updates.
The Howard County Council will host public hearings on the budget beginning Tuesday.